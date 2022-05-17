Formulate policies meditatively

One of the classic practices of Catholic spirituality is the particular examen, which is a positive resolution to do something concrete to grow in a specific virtue or eliminate a vice or imperfection. For example, if you want to grow in humility, you might take a particular examen to listen to yourself, other people’s opinions (not that they persuade you) and perform menial tasks.

ALSO READ: Policy problem and how to deal with implementation challenge

Once you are done with several Particular examens, check on how well you have progressed and resolve to keep at it until a virtue takes solid form. Particular Examens can quickly lead to a new virtue while others take time. This is basically a spiritual approach embraced by most religious institutions which positively impacts people’s spiritual lives and a guide to policy formulation. This approach can be selectively borrowed by some policy formulators in the civil institutions. Much as some undergo self-introspection (psychologists), internal auditing (economists), retreating and reinforcing (military), assessment (basically by the teachers).

Rightly, when policy formulators make several sequential examens in line with the steps for policy formulation, they may advance in desirable policies. As a student of Education Policy, a Policy Process is normally observed as having a series of sequential stages. These are (a) problem emergence, (b) agenda setting, (c) consideration of policy options, (d) decision making, (e) implementation, and (f) evaluation.

ALSO READ: Encouraging open door policy is key

Accordingly, a policy, first tasks groups to get a particular problem on the agenda for discussion and, if possible, consideration by policy makers. Policy makers then select the best course of action based on specialist advice, make the policy, then hand it on to administrators to be implemented.

This stage-based view emphasizes that policy is a process involving many different parts of the community, in practice, policy issues are interconnected. At the evaluation stage, policy makers should not fumble around for solutions in case the evaluations or assessments are not answering the problem at the first stage. Instead, the policy formulators should always go back to all stages of policy formulation.

The Ministry of Education in Uganda formulated an abridged curriculum that includes what learners missed when schools were closed, and the new material that they are supposed to study in their new classes.

Officials in the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) added that they created an abridged curriculum that condenses material worth two years into one year! This would be the ideal though the implementation and assessment for this curriculum at the moment is not adding up.

ALSO READ: Increased vending points to failed policies

Most of the implementers majorly the teachers seem not to be conversant with the curriculum which affects them in terms of delivery and assessment (evaluation) from the students. Most parents either literates or illiterates who would assist their children to continue with this curriculum at home, are totally kicked out because they cannot interpret their children’s academic reports.

I suggest for a further examine in this policy though it is under implementation that the teachers (even those under college and university training) are well equipped, pilot studies done, parents involved for a better curriculum at those stages of learning in Uganda.

It might relieve our country from some hurdles when policy formulators particular examen in most sectors, institutions before policies, agreements, laws are implemented, enforced and enacted respectively.

We should remember that ‘it is not only the years that may age you, but also the miles do’. Ugandans have traveled lots of miles with some unrealistic policies, laws and agreements that have left most of us to not age gracefully.