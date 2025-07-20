Fortress Europe's African victims

Europeans may be horrified by US President Donald Trump’s draconian immigration policies, which include snatching people off the streets and deporting them without due process.

But the European Union’s decade-long crackdown on irregular African migrants who – fleeing conflict, climate disasters, and poverty – attempt to reach Europe by sea in flimsy boats is equally appalling.

Worse, the European Commission seeks to double down on this approach: a leaked proposal for the next long-term budget cycle calls for conditioning development aid for African countries on meeting migration-reduction targets.

Africans comprise a fairly large share of the EU’s irregular migrants. At least 11 million African-born migrants reside in Europe – more than double the number living in Asia and North America – where they boost the labour force and ease the economic pressures caused by a rapidly ageing local population.

But many Europeans treat irregular migrants as a security threat, criminalising their entry and scapegoating them for broader societal problems. After millions of Syrian, Afghan, and Iraqi refugees fled to the bloc in 2015-2016, the EU began strengthening “Fortress Europe”.

Efforts to secure the bloc have included violent push-backs against refugees and migrants at external borders – a violation of international human-rights law – and partnerships with third countries to curb flows.

According to Amnesty International, the EU’s externalisation policy, coupled with Italy and Malta’s hostility to rescue ships, were responsible for 721 migrant deaths in the Mediterranean between June and July 2018. More recently, several European rescue organisations blamed the deaths of 3,000 people in the Mediterranean in 2023 partly on an EU decree enacted that year that severely restricted their response capacity.

There is a stark divide between how European and African governments view this issue. From Sweden and Poland to Italy and Germany, far-right populist parties have surged in popularity by stoking anti-immigrant sentiment, which has pushed many mainstream European politicians to embrace xenophobic policies.

By contrast, African governments largely oppose the EU’s forced return of migrants, for both humanitarian and economic reasons. African migrants are a vital source of remittances, sending back $100b in 2022 – more than the continent received in official development assistance and foreign direct investment combined.

Of course, this does not absolve African governments of responsibility for their actions: poor governance, political exclusion, and development failures have contributed to the migration surge.

But instead of using its economic might to bolster growth and support job creation in Africa, the EU poured $585m into engaging with source countries to reduce migration. To be sure, overall migrant arrivals in the EU declined by about 20 percent in the first five months of 2025.

But this decline came after years of human-rights abuses by the EU’s third-country partners, which were effectively bribed to slow the movement of people. The behaviour of these regimes is reprehensible.

The Libyan coast guard has subjected African migrants to “unimaginable horrors” – sexual violence, torture, arbitrary detention, beatings, and enslavement. Tunisia’s security forces have raped women, beaten children, dumped others in the desert, and reportedly colluded with smugglers. The cruelty on display within the bloc is no less shocking.

Frontex, the EU’s border control agency, was reportedly involved in covering up hundreds of illegal pushbacks in the Aegean Sea.

Polish border guards forced migrants back into Belarus, where they were beaten and raped. The EU’s current approach is ineffective and inhumane; its proposal to use foreign aid as a stick is even more so.

To address the source of African migration, European policymakers must understand why young people embark on this perilous journey. A 2019 report by the UNDP found that they were typically educated above the average levels in their home countries and had held steady jobs there. But only 38 percent said they had earned enough “to get by”.

Reducing migration from Africa requires contributing generously to its development, not funding third countries – many of them ruled by repressive regimes – to harden borders by any means. The EU has cynically chosen the latter approach, eroding its moral standing.

Mr Adekeye Adebajo is a professor at the University of Pretoria. -- Project Syndicate