Foundation courses improve enrolment for  science courses

In my last article titled “Encourage more girls to study science subjects” (published on Thursday, May 13, 2021), I highlighted the need for students, especially girls, to enrol for the Higher Education Access Certificate (HEAC), as one of the pathways to the degree programme.

I received many emails, and messages both thanking me for the informative article, and inquiring more about the HEAC. This article is meant to provide more information about the Higher Education Access Certificate and how it works.

According to information available on Kabale University website, “the Higher Education Certificate programme is an intensive programme intended for students who have completed UACE, but who may not have attained sufficient grades to enrol for diploma or degree programmes, in the higher education sector”.

The HEAC or Higher Education Certificate as some universities call it, is fully accredited by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) and is now available in both public and private universities.

The HEAC runs for one academic year, structured as two semesters. Prior to introduction to HEAC, if you scored only subsidiary passes in UACE, you were left with only two difficult choices. You had either to repeat A-level or go for a two-year certificate course.

I will give an example. In 2019, Michael (not real name) completed his UACE. He did subject combination LLG (Literature in English, Lango and Geography) and obtained OCF respectively.

He also scored P7 in General Paper and F9 in Subsidiary ICT. This all totals to five points, with one principal pass, and one subsidiary pass. This means, Michael can qualify for diploma programme (because of one principal pass), but not a degree programme.

In 2020, Michael applied for Higher Education Access Certificate in English and Literature in English at Gulu University. He was admitted, and upon completion, he will be eligible for a degree programme such as Bachelor of Arts Education (English and Literature in English).

Resultantly, instead of spending only three years at university for undergraduate degree, Michael will take four years in total, including one year for HEC. As you can see, the HEAC gives hope to many young people in this dilemma. It provides another pathway to the undergraduate degree.

My argument and support for HEAC for girls is centred on three areas. First, given the already small number of girls studying science subject combinations in A-Level, and also low pass rates in science subjects, which are taught by mostly male teachers, repeating A-Level is very stigmatising, especially for girls, and provides no guarantee of better academic performance.

Secondly, the HEAC will significantly boost the number of students studying STEM programmes in universities, which in turn boosts the school completion rates in the STEM courses.

Third, it can also significantly reduce school dropouts. In 2019, at least 103,429 candidates sat for UACE, and 23,327 (22.6 per cent) obtained one principal pass while 12,818 (12.4 per cent) obtained only subsidiary passes.

However, even as HEAC provides relief, we should continuously encourage young people to aim for and work hard to attain good UACE results.

Good UACE results means you have a direct path to the degree programme, save parents from stress and financial haemorrhage, and offers many opportunities for scholarships.

In sum, the HEAC promotes forward academic progression for both boys and girls and is available in both arts and science disciplines.

Mr Emmanuel Angoda is a teacher at Lira Town College

