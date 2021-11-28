Prime

Frantz Fanon and the Opposition

By  Phillip Matogo

What you need to know:

  • To know their enemy, the Opposition must start with his mindset.  

Frantz Omar Fanon, also known as Ibrahim Frantz Fanon, was a French West Indian psychiatrist and political philosopher from the French colony of Martinique. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.