Freedom of expression and speech: Is it limited or limitless?

Defending the freedom of expression has always been a core part of the Constitution of Uganda’s work and it is vital in holding the powerful and the common man to account. This freedom underpins other human rights, which include the freedom of the press and other media.

The understanding of this freedom is the right to speak, write and share ideas and opinions without facing punishment from the government. This freedom applies to various forms, including those communications that may be deeply offensive.

While international laws protects free speech, there are instances where speech is legitimately restricted under the same law, for instance when it violates the rights of others.

However, those restrictions must be provided by law. When the guardians of justice, the courts of law, are determining the limitation imposed by law on the freedom of expression, they must be guided by the values and principles essential to a free and democratic society.

From the foregoing understanding, it is evident that the right to freedom of expression extends to holding, receiving and imparting all forms of opinions, ideas and information.

It is not confined to categories such as correct opinions, sound ideas or truthful information. Subject to the limitation under the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, a person's expression or statement is not precluded from the constitutional protection simply because it is thought by another or others to be false, erroneous, controversial or unpleasant. Everyone is free to express his or her views.

So, the question one can ask is whether the freedom of speech and expression is dependent on wealth, privilege and one’s place in society.

Content creation internationally and domestically is premised on the freedom of expression and open dialogue since the world is dynamic. The highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, has been very clear and emphatic.

Making reference to the renown Andrew Mwenda case Supreme Court decision, it stated that the freedom of expression guaranteed under the Constitution of Uganda extended to expression or publication of false news. To protect this inherent right, many laws on defamation and cyber harassment have express exceptions, which include speech that is true, speech that reflects an opinion or speech about a matter of public interest.

Today’s social media landscape is populated by a suite of services that jockey for the attention of more than 40 million Ugandans. The most prominent social media networks include Whatsapp, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Tiktok, Instagram to mention but a few.

What began as a desktop experience, shifted to mobile phones and tablets as cellular service expanded the capabilities of cellular phones, which turned them into smart phones and high-speed wireless Internet became more readily available in homes, businesses and public spaces.

With the advent of social media applications that could run on these smart phones, the users can take their communities with them wherever they went with ease and no unnecessary delays are occasioned whatsoever.

Present day social media applications have given various individuals the platform to express their opinions and views about various states of affairs and relationships, and this has been met by either overwhelming praise or direct criticism or even incarceration.

A case in point is the famous tiktoker, social commentator and performing arts critic Frank Ntambi, who was remanded to Luzira Prison over statements, opinions and views made towards a music promoter called Jeff Kiwanuka.

Social commentators Frank Ntambi (R) and Isaac Daniel Katende, commonly known as Kasuku (L). PHOTO/COURTESY

I reiterate my earlier inquiry, whether the enjoyment of freedom of expression and speech is absolute or subject to certain limitations, which are a dictation of an unidentifiable class of citizens.

Written by Ruyooka Murindwa | [email protected]