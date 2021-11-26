Prime

From Across the Table: The golden age of tinkerers

Raymond Mujuni

What you need to know:

  • Kampala isn’t aging like fine wine, it is rather, decomposing like fermenting juice; the jams are excruciating, the fumes suffocating and the green is slowly dipping into the abyss of tarmac and concrete. 

  • We started our lunch by mourning these dire conditions of our city but as the afternoon set in and with finer beverages taking control of the reason faculties, a conversation came up; side hustles and their performance. 

  • The government has always been kind enough to acknowledge that 15 million people in Uganda are in employment but only nine million of those earn some sort of salary from their work. 

     

I was invited to a lunch with friends on Tuesday.

