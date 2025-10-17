From black gold to lasting wealth: Safeguarding Uganda’s oil future

When Uganda struck oil in 2006, it ignited a spark of national hope. Citizens envisioned better roads, modern hospitals, and rapid transportation. Oil was seen as a pathway to lift millions out of poverty and fuel inclusive, sustainable growth.

Yet, as production timelines shifted from 2010 to 2015, then to 2022, and now to 2026, optimism has often given way to scepticism.

For every Ugandan, one question now matters most: Will this finite resource create lasting wealth that benefits multiple generations, or will it follow the path of so many oil-rich nations where resources disappear without long-term progress?

This is the challenge that Parliament addressed through the Public Finance Management Act of 2015. The law lays out a deliberate approach to managing oil revenues. Under this framework, petroleum revenues flow in two directions: •

The Consolidated Fund, which finances immediate priorities such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure. • The Petroleum Revenue Investment Reserve (PRIR), Uganda’s sovereign wealth fund, designed to save a portion of petroleum revenues annually and invest them for the long term.

Through the Consolidated Fund, a mother in Kabale might access life-saving treatment at a newly equipped clinic, while a trader in Mubende could move goods faster on improved highways, raising household incomes.

At the same time, the PRIR is expected to ensure that oil wealth will continue to benefit Ugandans long after the oil itself is depleted. By investing in diversified global assets, the PRIR could convert a temporary windfall into a permanent national endowment.

An oil rig at a well pad in Kingfisher Development Area in Kikuube District. The oil fields are expected to start producing oil in 2025. PHOTO/ALEX ASHABA



By 2050, when reserves may be exhausted, the PRIR should still be generating returns, potentially funding scholarships, powering innovation hubs, and maintaining the infrastructure that underpins daily life. The guiding principle is simple but powerful: short-term spending must be balanced against long-term wealth creation.

Excessive immediate spending risks leaving future generations without resources and undermining the very foundation of economic stability.

Here, the Bank of Uganda’s dual role becomes vital. As manager of the PRIR and steward of monetary policy, the Central Bank must balance competing pressures.

These include maximising long-term investment returns while ensuring price stability and protecting the economy from oil-related volatility.

Too little immediate spending risks neglecting today’s pressing development needs. Too much could compromise future economic resilience. The BoU’s mandate allows it to plan for the long term, preserve macroeconomic stability, and safeguard resources for future generations.

Uganda has genuine institutional advantages. The BoU has a strong record of professional monetary management, having kept inflation relatively low and the currency stable through varied economic cycles. The Ministry of Finance has established clear investment guidelines for the PRIR, while Parliament provides oversight.

Equally important, Uganda is a committed member of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, a global standard that promotes accountability in resource management. This strong commitment to best practices lays the groundwork for public and investor trust in how oil revenues will be managed as flows begin.

However, strong institutions alone will not be sufficient. Oil prices are inherently volatile, as seen in the 2020 collapse. Investment returns are never guaranteed.

Even well-structured systems can be strained under political or economic pressure. The difference between success and failure will often depend on whether citizens remain engaged, vigilant, and insistent on accountability.

The PRIR must not only preserve wealth but also support Uganda’s sustainable development agenda. Ultimately, the success of Uganda’s oil wealth will depend not only on sound institutions but also on active citizen participation.

The writer, Kenneth Egesa, is the director communcations and public relations at the Bank of Uganda.