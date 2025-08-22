From charity to right: We must guarantee social protection for all older persons

Fifteen years since Uganda introduced the Senior Citizens Grant (SCG) under the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE), the programme has positively impacted many older persons. However, persistent challenges continue to limit its reach.

The SCG provides a paltry Shs25,000 monthly to individuals aged 80 and above—a figure unchanged for over a decade. More concerning is that many older persons are excluded solely for not yet reaching the eligibility age of 80, despite equally facing poverty, ill health, and social neglect.

In recent years, funding for SAGE has been cut, delaying payment of benefits for many older persons. For long, the SCG has been treated as an act of compassion – something to be given, reduced or withdrawn at the discretion of the government – rather than as a right grounded in law.

Quite plainly, social protection is not a matter of discretion – it is a right. Uganda’s Constitution mandates the state to provide for the welfare of older persons, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights among several other international instruments to which Uganda is a signatory, affirms social security as a fundamental right.

As data from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics shows, nearly half of older Ugandans live in poverty, often without reliable access to food, medicine, or shelter.

This stands in stark contrast to strides made by other African countries that have embraced universal, rights-based pension systems. Uganda can – and should – draw lessons from these examples.

The Initiative for Social and Economic Rights (ISER) and Research & Action for Income Security (RAISE) recently published working paper – A People’s Pension: The Right to Social Security for Older Persons in Uganda, a study examining how countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have integrated pension systems into rights-based legal and policy frameworks.

The research examines several transformative models. In South Africa, the Constitution guarantees the right to social security, with over four million older persons receiving monthly grants that support entire households.

Mauritius, which introduced a universal pension in 1958, continues to offer substantial benefits beginning at age 60. In Kenya, constitutional reforms and increased funding for programmes like Inua Jamii – particularly the Older Persons Cash Transfer – have expanded coverage, with recent progress marked by the passage of a new Social Protection Bill ensuring comprehensive provision. These examples show that with legal backing and political commitment, social protection systems can significantly improve the wellbeing of older persons.

To ensure such impact in Uganda, the right to social protection must be firmly anchored in law.

The current Senior Citizens Grant (SCG) lacks statutory backing, leaving beneficiaries vulnerable to shifting political agendas.

Enacting legislation that makes social protection a justiciable right would embed accountability, reinforce state responsibility – particularly in financing – and empower older persons with a legal basis to challenge exclusion. It would also institutionalise key principles such as availability, adequacy, and accessibility, ensuring equitable delivery of social protection benefits.

Building on this foundation, the working paper recommends progressively reducing Uganda’s pension eligibility age to 65 and raising the benefit to Shs140,000 per month.

Achieving this by 2040 would cost just 1.1 percent of GDP – less than what countries like Botswana and Lesotho already invest in similar schemes – demonstrating that universal, rights-based pensions are both necessary and feasible. Beyond the economic case lies a profound social imperative.

Ensuring that all people, especially the marginalised such as older persons, enjoy adequate social protection is not about charity but about upholding their right to live with dignity.

A universal pension would not only reduce poverty and improve livelihoods but also foster solidarity – one that honours the contributions of older persons and affirms our responsibility to care for them.

The writer, Dr Jackson L Wandera, is a program officer, Economic Justice and Social Protection, Initiative for Social and Economic Rights