From command post to commons: Can Musevenomics demilitarise economy?

In my five-part series, From Protectorate to Command Post: How Uganda Became a Militarised State, I traced the long arc of Uganda’s military entanglement with governance. The journey began with the colonial protectorate, deepened in 1966 when the army entered the political arena, and solidified after 1986 when the National Resistance Army (NRA) victory blurred the line between soldier and civilian.

The conclusion was stark: since 1966, the army has never truly gone back to the barracks. Yet history also teaches that entrenched systems can evolve. The question now is whether Uganda can transition from a militarised economy to a civic one without destabilising the State. This is where Musevenomics, once stripped of personality politics, offers an unexpected bridge.

A militarised economy centralises power, limits oversight, and diverts resources from social investment to security budgets. Uganda’s military is already embedded in agriculture, infrastructure, health, and local governance.

Instead of abrupt separation, which history shows is unlikely, economic demilitarisation means gradually shifting these functions into civilian hands while retaining the discipline, logistics, and national reach the military offers. Post-war Europe offers useful lessons. After 1945, Germany rechanneled military industry into civilian manufacturing and infrastructure under strict oversight. Spain, after Franco, moved engineers and logistics experts from military posts into public works.

Italy, after Mussolini, reduced the military’s governance role through constitutional reform while integrating veterans into civic services. The common thread was phased integration, not instant withdrawal. The Uganda People’s Defence Forces already has functional development units, from Operation Wealth Creation in agriculture to engineering brigades in construction and rapid response in disaster relief.

These could be transformed into joint ventures between military and civilian institutions, with oversight through local councils and cooperatives, transparent budgeting to build public trust, and retraining programmes that prepare veterans for careers in agribusiness, cooperative management, or vocational education. Such an approach would ease fears of instability while steadily building civic capacity.

Musevenomics, best understood as a pragmatic blend of State-led intervention, household income focus, security-first stability, and mindset change, can be reimagined as a people’s framework for this transition. The principles already exist in policies such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga, and Buy Uganda Build Uganda.

The task is to move these from political branding to national ownership by defining security as citizen well-being rather than simply territorial defence, shifting production from military-led to community-owned enterprises, embedding civic education in all economic programmes, and localising decision-making so that households and districts become active economic agents.

Uganda’s militarisation is a reality born of its history, but demilitarisation will not happen by decree. It will happen through deliberate partnerships that use the army’s reach to seed civic-led prosperity.

If Musevenomics is reclaimed as a people’s economic theory, Uganda could pioneer an African development model that acknowledges its past while building a more inclusive future. We can not change the fact that the army stepped into civilian life in 1966, but we can decide whether it remains a command post or becomes a launch pad for a civic economy. Ciao

