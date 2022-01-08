Prime

From experience, people like me should speak out against torture

Author: Asuman Bisiika.

By  Asuman Bisiika

What you need to know:

When they came to pick me (to parade me before the media), they found me wallowing in my human excreta and urine. Incidentally, I was too weak to even sit upright; least said of standing up.

A state is the constitutive virtual power of a polity (citizens) bound together by geography. A government is the administrative levers (or machinery) that functionalise or delivers or exercises the constituted state power. A ruling party or group runs government through policy origination, superintendence and oversight.

