From experience, people like me should speak out against torture

A state is the constitutive virtual power of a polity (citizens) bound together by geography. A government is the administrative levers (or machinery) that functionalise or delivers or exercises the constituted state power. A ruling party or group runs government through policy origination, superintendence and oversight.

The word ‘constitutive’ denotes the limitations (in the French language sense of the word limite meaning boundary); like geographical bounds, acceptability and recognition by other polities.

Because state power is about citizens; the ruling party holds state power under a trusteeship mandate. This trusteeship is limited or regulated by the administrative processes and procedures of government and legislation. All these regulatory regimes are based on the universal human expressions and aspirations frozen in a constitution.

Therefore, government actions, be they for state security or other, are functionalised or taken in the name of the citizens. Anything short of that just renders the ruling group or party an occupation force.

***************

The primary function of the police is to keep law and order. The police is the principal arresting agency of the State (please note that arrest is a purely administrative function with laid down procedures).

The principal end user of ‘information’ collected by the police is the courts of law. And because courts don’t admit evidence based on information collected through torture, police is obliged to source dust-free information.

Mr Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is said to have been arrested a week or so ago. That’s normal. However, the rumour that Kakwenza has been the victim of torture is disturbing for me. I am very sensitive to torture.

I don’t care who the victim is or the perpetrator; I just abhor torture. Good thing for me is that I have been a victim and perpetrator of torture. That’s why with my experience, I should speak out against torture.

The folly of the torture perpetrator is seeking to express his power in or from the powerlessness of the torture victim. Such power is so corrupted that it is not satisfying. It is even worse when such power is delegated power.

Like a mad man trying to define the illusory boundaries of his madness, a torture perpetrator tries to express his power over and to an already powerless torture victim. Eventually, the power of the victim’s powerlessness overpowers the power of the perpetrator in a manner only a mad man would not appreciate. For what can a torture perpetrator do: Kill the victim? And then what?

Here is my temoignage (testimony). Authorities of a neighbouring country declared me a security nuisance. I was arrested and thrown into a three by six feet rectangular cell. They removed all my clothes, tied my legs, arms and left me in the cell for 96 hours. Only a bona fide Mukonzo tribesman can survive this.

When they came to pick me (to parade me before the media), they found me wallowing in my human excreta and urine. Incidentally, I was too weak to even sit upright; least said of standing up. Neither did I have the energy to clean myself. Other detainees were brought in to clean me and later a doctor to stabilise me.

Yet that’s not the only thing they did to me. They did more; some of which I have conditioned myself to take to the grave (if there will be one). I don’t want such a situation to happen to anyone; spy or civil rights activist or political opponent or other. We are human beings; and no amount of passion for nationalism or patriotism or our leaders should push one to do what ‘they’ did to me. No. It is wrong.