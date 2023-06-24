From Pharaoh to Freedom: Ugandan kids flavour Kampala with Egyptian aroma

A few weeks ago, I was in high spirits as we drove to Entebbe Airport in the dead of night, escorting one of our sons, Rapha, 11 and a half, to board EgyptAir, flying to Cairo, Egypt.

Rapha had been to the airport many times, but only to see other family members off. Now it was his turn to be seen off. Rapha is generally a cool customer, but this time his usual calm self betrayed a considerable degree of exhilaration; the quintessential excitement inescapably attendant to anyone’s very first flight.

He was part of the Year Six class, finalists at Marigolds Christian School, Kira, just outside Kampala, who were having their annual class trip. So the Marigolds Principal, Christine Jaggwe and several of her staff – I recognised Lydia and Brenda at least – were shepherding a very excited group of kids to a week-long tour of Egypt.

The trip also carried strategic significance: the kids were to present the drama “From Pharaoh to Freedom” in late June – retelling the epic Biblical tale of Moses’ deliverance of the Israelites from Egyptian captivity, climaxing in the miraculous crossing of the Red Sea.

It is one thing to read a Bible story such as the Exodus and act it out on stage; quite another when you perfect your script while actually following the trail of Moses himself and when your last hotel of stay is right at the Red Sea and it looks like it just might part again.

How times change! My mind went back to 40 years ago. I was Rapha’s age when I made my first visit to Entebbe Airport. Like most schools, Victoria Nile School, Jinja, had a tradition of P7 candidates crowning their tenure in primary school with a trip. For upcountry schools, it was a chance to visit Entebbe and the capital city, Kampala, and check out the airport, the zoo, Botanical Gardens and the Uganda Museum. We made our trip on November 2, 1983, just happy to be on the light cream Tata bus of Uganda Grain Milling Corporation and screaming hoarse in excitement. We only managed to check out the airport and the zoo, but we thought life was amazing!

Now here was my boy at a similar age, coming to the airport, not for the first time and to put matters properly into perspective, coming not to see the airport, but to board a B737-800 to check out the truth about Moses, the pyramids and the Red Sea.

Here’s the point: the trip wasn’t even expensive; because none of the parents of the kids is a tycoon. The success of the trip was simply down to basics: vision, strategic management and leadership. The modern world has unlimited opportunities but when you lack proper leadership, the best a nation can offer is ship off it best talents to the Middle East to do hard labour and suffer abuse while at it.

When Ms Jaggwe changed the Marigolds curriculum from local to Cambridge, most of us stayed with her, not because we understood the international curriculum, no. It’s just that we trusted her and we’re glad we did. The kids’ outlook changed and their intellect is being challenged and stretched in the right direction. When the kids returned, their performance in the drama was amazing.

Ugandans need to smell the coffee: let’s prepare our children not just as citizens of Uganda, but as citizens of the world. Fortune favours the brave!

The kids must be deliberately, intentionally groomed into looking at the world as their village, with the freedom to venture and explore, and seek their fortune. Our kids are organic (think three times about what this actually means and how it immediately gives them comparative advantage). They are brilliant and easily adaptive to various situations.

They are unassuming and curious and when given opportunity, they will thrive in many places in the world – as long as they remember to steer clear of drugs, booze and crime.

Of course, the trip did present a bit of a difficult aftermath. Rapha brought me a gift of a pyramid, which I safely tucked away in the trophy cabinet in my chambers; but with it, he also announced that he wouldn’t be studying from Uganda anymore. Clearly, therefore, I have to work harder…and maybe bill a little higher now.