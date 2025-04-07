From planting to protecting: the need to nurture our trees

We often advocate for tree planting as a key measure to mitigate climate change—one of the greatest challenges of our time. "Plant a tree" has become a phrase we repeat almost religiously, sometimes without much thought. While this call to action is commendable and some of us take it seriously, it is only the beginning of a much larger responsibility.

I have planted trees since my early school days, many of which still stand today. But a recent conversation with friends made me reflect deeply when someone asked, "What about nurturing a tree?" It dawned on me that beyond planting, there is an even greater responsibility—caring for and raising the tree to maturity. Like a child, a young tree needs attention and protection to survive its infancy.

This reflection made me question how many trees we plant and then leave to the mercy of drought, goats, and termites. Tree planting is not enough; nurturing is where the real work begins. Fighting climate change requires sustained effort. January 2025 was recorded as the hottest month since pre-industrial times, surpassing the 1.5°C threshold set by the Paris Agreement in 2015. Uganda, too, has just emerged from an intense heatwave, a stark reminder of the changing climate.

In a country that has lost a significant percentage of its forest cover over the past decades, nurturing trees should be the new normal. Nurturing means ensuring that a seedling is protected from all threats—whether environmental or man-made—so it can thrive and reach maturity. Otherwise, we are fighting a losing battle.

To effectively absorb greenhouse gases, we need to increase the number of mature trees, not just seedlings. The message of tree nurturing should be emphasised at all levels—from policymakers to farmers. Trees should not just be seen as sources of livelihood but as essential to our survival. I am reminded of my father and the generations before us, who lived in harmony with nature.

Cutting down a tree was done only for noble reasons, and replanting was non-negotiable. Today, we must adopt similar principles and embrace sustainable living. For a true tree nurturer, switching to renewable energy should be a no-brainer. It is alarming that, as a country, we still heavily rely on biomass for cooking when we have access to solar, ethanol, LPG, briquettes, and electric pressure cookers, which are clean and more cost effective.

It is time to make the shift and bid farewell to charcoal and firewood as we nurture trees for a sustainable future. If every Ugandan committed to nurturing just one tree to maturity, we would have over 45 million additional mature trees, based on the latest figures from the 2024 National Census conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. Often, people claim they lack land for tree planting, yet our homesteads, compounds, and boundary lines remain bare. A single tree in every compound would be a great start. The time is now. Let’s not just plant trees, let’s nurture them.

Mr Musingo is the founder of the African Pin.








