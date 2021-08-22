From Saul to Paul: Did Museveni meet Jesus on the way to Damascus?

By Gawaya Tegulle More by this Author

Things have become so bad in Uganda that when President Museveni made a pro-human rights speech on August 14, everyone got the kind of shock reserved for days when you find the Grand Mufti leading a crusade for people to turn to Jesus Christ.

All that was missing was a Reverend Father to administer the Sacrament of Penance, to a sinner who had confessed his sins, and grant absolution to Mr Museveni; because the presidential address was basically a confession of a leader whose regime has steadily progressed into synonymy with human rights abuses.

Had it been a court matter; even the most corrupt or inept of judges would have had no choice but to enter a plea of “guilty” against the accused in criminal court and proceeded to ask him or his lawyer to make submissions in mitigation – show cause why the court should not impose a severe or maximum sentence. In civil court, the judge would have simply stood the matter over for a few minutes to enter a “judgment on admission”, and then get a date when the other part of the case – general damages demanded – would be formally proved.

It probably rained snow and snow balls in hell that night because, for the first time ever, the President wasn’t blaming the Opposition! For once it was purely his much-beloved, highly cherished security forces under fire, as the commander-in-chief, on whose behalf and in whose name the worst atrocities have been committed, distanced himself from it all. Mr Museveni, who has time and again praised his armed forces when they have come down with a heavy hand upon the Opposition, with gross humiliation, gruesome tortures and casual killings, condemned all that. He declared that security forces should not beat or bark at people, they shouldn’t kill opponents, or detain people for “long hours” without trial. Jesus must be on His way back here!

It is through abuse of human rights and complete disregard of the law – add to that an unbelievable disrespect for the Constitution – that Mr Museveni has managed to stay in power. That is why his speech was precisely what the Bible calls “the trumpet, belting out an uncertain sound” – the troops wouldn’t know whether it is a call to prepare for battle, up the ante or disband altogether. Museveni’s security agencies must be absolutely bamboozled about what to do now, because abuse of human rights has been the standard operating procedure. Take it from me that it has been a licence for them to obtain huge bribes to let people go free, or to avoid torture. Be sure the security agencies are no happy campers! The man essentially shot his government down and indicted himself!

Why is the President taking this stance now? Has he been blind all along and is now finally, seeing the light? Unlikely; he knew it was evil, and still supported it. Could it be that we are witnessing the dramatic and miraculous conversion of Saul to Paul; as happened on the Road to Damascus? Again, unlikely. In fact, there’s absolutely no point getting excited; for the speech was even too casual: he didn’t name or shame individuals and institutions at the forefront of abusing human rights. He had no apologies for the wrongs committed by his security agencies; he even offered no remedies to the victims.

In any case, Mr Museveni habitually breaks promises; he makes commitments today…and breaks them tomorrow, with a clear conscience - or else he would have left power 20 years ago. He keeps shifting goalposts to suit his enlightened self-interest, regardless of the broader public policy and national interest considerations. The speech was, therefore, just a public relations exhibition that must have had him laughing hard as he retired to bed.

A statesman would have apologised to the nation for the gruesome sins committed by the security agencies, name and shame individuals and institutions, initiate investigations and prosecutions and categorically undertaken to ensure that the same cannot happen again.

Since he didn’t, either of two conclusions (hey, maybe even both!) can be drawn: one, in doing so he would be incriminating himself and close friends/family. Or two, it is unreasonable to expect him to do what statesmen do, for he simply is no statesman.

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda [email protected]