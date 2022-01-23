Prime

Fuelling the poor in Uganda

Joseph Ochieno

By  Joseph Ochieno

What you need to know:

  • The oil reserve in Jinja is pathetically inadequate. It was an initiative of a UPC government and has never been upgraded.   

Uganda’s national oil reserve at the Jinja depot is enough to fuel this country for only 10 days, a government spokesperson told Patrick Kamara during NTV’s On the Spot programme. That is a national security issue and it is scary. Imagine other strategic unknowns that could happen to this country; landlocked as we are and currently at war in DR Congo. Government said the fuel shortage and related price hikes were abrupt. Accidental, a regime as it is, is one without contingency plans to mitigate situations called emergencies. As I sat for this piece, a Kampala pump sold a litre at Shs5,800; out of town it will be higher for even poorer Ugandans.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.