Fufa can pick a leaf from Morocco but they will not

At the start of the 2022 World Cup, it was unfathomable that Morocco would emerge as the most inspirational team in the tournament. On the fairytale path to the semifinals, they broke several continental records and took out some of the traditional giants of world football like Portugal, Spain and Belgium.

Amidst all this, several theories emerged about their unbelievable run; right from luck, the draw or fate, but there is no denying that the underlying aspects of their lofty achievements was down to proper planning.

It all started with the squad and as we have seen with the Moroccan team, more than half of the squad was born outside the country, especially in Europe, but were persuaded to choose Morocco over the more affluent nations.

This includes the likes of goalie Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui and Hakim Ziyech.

On paper, one can easily argue that the aforementioned Moroccan players stood little chance to make the squads of Spain, France, Netherlands or Belgium but when you put it into a Ugandan perspective, would these players have committed to Fufa in the same situation? The answer is an overwhelming NO!

Morocco’s organised football setup is what attracted these foreign-born players to commit themselves unlike Uganda, where everything about football is riddled with corruption, nepotism and favouritism.

Fufa receives an excess of about Shs30 billion every year but its priorities are not to develop the game but instead create room for officials to manipulate the sport. Fufa’s problems are not the lack of funds; it is the lack of priorities.

So, Morocco’s success is not overnight but a proper fulfillment of priorities. It took years of planning for them to be at par with the global football powers. Morocco has invested heavily in football and that’s why several continental tournaments are going their way. Every day is a learning experience for Moroccans; right from the top European professionals to the downtrodden Africans.

Have you noticed that whenever there is a conflict in Africa, football matches are shifted to the neutral ground of Morocco? Just a few years ago, Uganda had to play a crucial World Cup qualifier against Senegal in Casablanca.

So, as we dream to be like Morocco, we need to reflect about our state of football. What Fufa is doing is simply admiring other nationals while retaining the same retrogressive approaches to the game.

For instance, Fufa last year received more than $7m from Fifa to mitigate the disruptions caused during the Covid-19 period but there is nothing tangible one can relate to apart from constructing buildings and creating a television station. Even when it comes to personnel, we operate by managing a crisis.

The current Cranes team is neither here nor there. Players who are over-the-hill are mixed with youngsters and we still hope to get results against the best. What a waste!

Recently, Fufa president Moses Magogo came out to tell the country that Uganda plans to bid to co-host the 2027 Afcon but sincerely, is there anything to show for this? Is there any roadmap presented to the government for preparations? The answer is obvious.

So, we simply cannot compete with the elite nations because we are not prepared. We shall remain a Cecafa giant but a pawn at the continental stage.

And since we have nothing to show for, we will continue cheering on teams like Morocco as a form of solace for our undoing. What a sad state of affairs for our game!