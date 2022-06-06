Funding research for private varsities is key

That government plans to extend more grants to public and private universities to boost research and innovation is a welcome move and long overdue.

According to theDaily Monitor of May 30, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja revealed that government was already extending grants to some of the private universities.

These funds, Ms Nabbanja noted, would boost some of the research works at both the public and private universities. The funds would be available on competitive basis. Whereas the when and how much of the fund was not clear, saying it is there is a good sign that government is thinking in the right direction.

A deliberate move to extend such funds to private universities not only recognises that credible research happens beyond the walls of public research institutions but also in the private education sphere. It also places higher premium on research, which is rarely appreciated.

Discussion around research funding still demonstrates a lack of appreciation for the role of research and innovation in development. Much of what passes for research as reported in some sections of the media, often are far from research and have not followed rigorous methods that provide credible findings.

Such funding, would ensure that credible research is happening and feeding into various aspects of analysis.

Government has been operating the Research and Innovation Fund at Makerere University, giving researchers with innovative ideas the opportunity to proceed and find solutions to problems that society grapples with. While that fund still needs more, it is something to celebrate as it marks a policy shift towards support for research. More importantly, because it enables collaborative research that has multidisciplinary teams to grow.

Every institution of higher learning ought to take research seriously and invest as well as look for collaborative partnerships to grow research.

Funding research at both public and private universities, interesting as that is, will not be enough without increased utilisation. Such funding efforts, should ensure that research uptake and evidence informed decision making is embedded in funding.

Interestingly, there are many institutions beyond public and private universities that are advancing the research agenda and could benefit from a greater government support environment. I recently had the opportunity to guest lecture for a group of researchers from seven universities in Uganda.

The group, supported by the AfriChild on child focused research and methods hosted by Uganda Christian University, acknowledged that some of the challenges researchers face stem from gaps that exist between researchers and policy makers. AfriChild, whose focus is research, policy and impact, hopes to close some of those gaps through training that focuses on researchers and policy makers separately.

Any government effort that seeks to transform the education sector, especially higher education and research, cannot afford to be single minded, focusing on public institutions only. If not directly through funds, at least to foster collaborative research where possible.

Many good things would happen, if such broad funding and collaborative efforts were fostered within the research community. One benefit would be improved results from implementation of interventions, when policy is adequately informed by credible research evidence. The other benefit would be to save policy makers a lot of resources spent on research .

Support for research and development is still below expectations when one looks at the budget. Any country that seeks to transform its economy should prioritise research. Some of our research efforts are scattered everywhere from State House to government ministries, departments, and agencies. Having a budgetary minimum for research is key.

Research is an expensive venture. In an economy where the needs overtake the resources, allowing the research agenda to drop off our radar is very easy. It requires being deliberate. Ultimately, the dividends from research, when it leads to the right solutions, would be more than expected. One hopes that the research fund for private universities come to life sooner rather than later.