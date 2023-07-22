Funny that Museveni blasts Monitor but never mentions Stella Nyanzi

It is hard to find a Ugandan who is more outspokenly critical of President Museveni and his government than Dr Stella Nyanzi, the academic and writer who fled Uganda to begin a new life in Germany. She has thrown everything at Mr Museveni ― literally and metaphorically.

Her trenchant criticism of the President is shared avidly on social media platforms, mainly Facebook, which the government tried to block but is widely used thanks to Virtual Private Networks, which often mock powerful individuals’ efforts to block access to the internet.

Stella, as most of her fans prefer to call her, has been jailed for her acerbic criticism. She had a permanent job at Makerere University and lost it, she says, because of Mr Museveni’s government.

Given that many Ugandans who can find decent paid work in Uganda want to live in their own country and Stella is living in exile with her children, it is all too easy to see why she excoriates Mr Museveni.

But Mr Museveni has never publicly mentioned the name of his arguably most vociferous critic. Not even once, at least not in his regular addresses to the nation. You could say that Stella is just one woman and Daily Monitor is an institution.

But why would Daily Monitor’s news reporting/commentary/analysis/opinion bother a leader who is doing things right? The reporting, after all, is informed by what is happening in the country.

Yet Mr Museveni seems to be very bitter about Daily Monitor’s journalism and blasts the paper in nearly every televised address he delivers.

On July 13, the President said: “There’s a paper called Monitor; it’s full of foreign agents. We are analysing them. I have sent people to monitor them. Now we know whom they are working for. This is where the anti-NRM agents base themselves ― with their headlines depicting a bad security situation in Uganda…”

I do not know much about Daily Monitor, as I only write opinion articles for it, and I do this work remotely. However, I doubt that Mr Museveni’s claim that the paper is full of foreign agents can be supported by incontrovertible evidence.

We should also ask whether it makes sense for Daily Monitor to report that the security situation in Uganda is great when ADF rebels have butchered 40 innocent students (and not for the first time) and the security forces paid to protect them have done little or nothing to stop the rebels.

It matters not a jot that the ADF is weakened and is in disarray, as Mr Museveni said, as long as it continues to kill Ugandans.

It is surprising that Museveni bashes Daily Monitor when it has more compelling reasons to criticise him.

In his address, Mr Museveni mentioned a woman named Elizabeth Kutesa whom he said is his advisor on police matters. When Dr Kizza Besigye was facing trumped-up rape charges during campaigns for the 2006 presidential election, Ms Kutesa was the head of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

Ms Kutesa and Mr Museveni knew that Dr Besigye was innocent, but he went to prison (albeit briefly) over these bogus charges. His crime? Trying to run for president in a country Mr Museveni says is governed constitutionally.

Ms Kutesa went on to work for Interpol in France, and her candidature was endorsed by Mr Museveni’s government.

That is how Mr Museveni works with people. You ignore his failings and pretend that he has everything under control, you are nice. You do your work like Daily Monitor, you become a foreign agent.