Gains in higher education mask gender inequalities

Every graduation season, people take note of the simple but significant things like how many female students made it onto the graduation list. They celebrate when the overall best performing students are female. A great deal is made of the statistics, especially where over the years female students have made the most progress in closing the gender gap in higher education. The parity bar is tipping in favour of female students, and it is sometimes uncomfortable. Postgraduate classes are receiving more women too.

Half a century ago, many of the women who went to the university were minorities in their programmes. If we were to count the blessings, this would be the time that in Uganda, we can count as many achievements as there are possible.

Twenty years ago, there was always just a handful of female faculty in a number of academic units. The statistics were terrible in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) units. Yet, the picture is very different now. There is sufficient inclusion of women in higher education, especially in the lower ranks. In another 10 years, the higher rank will be looking much better too in gender terms. The courts also have many female lawyers. There are beautiful things to count.

Informed by these gains in higher education and the professional world, we believe that the boy child is now at risk. As if there is a thing called over achievement for girls. We count those women making us proud and imagine their world is the world of all women. We quickly forget and begin to bulk women.

A few years ago, someone told me that when you sit in Kampala, you don’t really know what is happening elsewhere. It’s only when you travel around the country, immersing yourself in communities, that you grasp how significant the gender gap still is. And she said this very sadly.

She told me how her work as a corporate lawyer had sort of shielded her from some basic realities, until a research project took her around the country. She told me of the women who came to the legal aid clinic at the Law Society and their plight. She told me many things that were eye-opening even for me and some of the work she was doing to just address some of the contradictions like having many women in law school and then a handful in the courts at the time. And I could relate with her experience.

Higher education is based on a merit system with a fairly level field even when women might have some baggage in the process of studying that men may not have. By that level, many women have fallen off the grid. It, therefore, masks many of the inequalities that exist in our world around gender. And many of these gender gaps are increasingly compounded by other areas of marginalisation.

I am familiar with the working of several organisations in rural communities and people in the margins, with either teenage mothers or poor women in general. The things they deal with are for the most part difficult to talk about. There are real issues in there – many of them basic livelihood issues made worse by their gender. Vulnerability is real in these areas for women, many of them victims of violence.

When you visit local governments, you appreciate even more, the fact of these inequalities on the basis of gender and economic opportunities. The way that councils function, the number of women in local government leadership, all tell these stories in a more compelling way than I would possibly afford to paint a picture of here.

How do we celebrate these gains without bulking women and their experiences, or forgetting the many ways that women are still largely, bearing the burdens of inequality. How do we create an inclusive community dealing with areas of exclusion for both boys and girls, depending on who bears the most burden? Is it possible there are areas where more attention is needed for the boy child and those where the girl child needs much more attention rather than conclude it is one vs the other?

Even among girls, they are not the same. Some grow up in privilege and would not know how to relate with the experience of women in rural areas or slums in our cities. These are realities that social policy ought to deal with.

As we cite the statistics of the near parity in higher education both for students and faculty, we need to remain mindful that many women who pursue these degrees eventually do not remain in practice for too long. They fizzle out from the profession, while others never join the world of employment at all. Understanding where these women go is crucial.