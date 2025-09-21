Gen Kulayigye is wrong: A state can abduct its people

Twice, on two different talk shows, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson, Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, stated that the State does not abduct people.

“There are no abductions that are done by the State, the State arrests, it doesn't abduct,” Gen Kulayigye said during a radio interview. Going by the seriousness with which he was talking, many of his listeners probably believed the UPDF spokesperson, yet he was actually wrong. First, Uganda's chequered history disagrees with Gen Kulayigye. Thousands of Ugandans alive today were affected in one way or another by the State-sanctioned abduction of their relatives and friends in the 1970s.

Take Benedicto Kiwanuka, who briefly served as Chief Justice during Idi Amin’s reign of terror. It’s a fact that he was, let's say for argument’s sake, “taken away” (forcefully) by men driving the infamous Peugeot with the number plate UU4 171 in 1972 from the High Court (present-day Criminal Division) Building in Kampala.

Most fingers point to the Amin government as having had a hand in what transpired that day. It would be interesting if Gen Kulayigye argues that it was just another “arrest” by the State.

What of Frank Kalimuzo, the former vice chancellor of Makerere University, who was disappeared from his official residence at the university on October 4, 1972? Again, does it become an arrest since most fingers point at the State as having been behind what transpired that day? I wonder what the thousands of Ugandans – some of them senior members of the army Gen Kulayigye speaks for, who saw it all and picked up arms to end it once and for all – make of what the army spokesperson said.

Perhaps, Gen Kulayigye didn't learn from our turbulent history as a country, but as a people, we did – or at least had in the 1990s. This explains the line, "We the people of Uganda, recalling our history which has been characterised by political and constitutional instability…” that opens the preamble of the 1995 Constitution. We didn't stop there; our appreciation of the monster that Uganda became for the first 20 or so years of becoming a State is also seen in other pieces of legislation that limit the power of the State. First, we added a Bill of Rights in the Constitution to protect the people from the State and anyone else who sought to violate their rights.

To specifically differentiate the State from criminals, the Police Act Cap 303, and the Magistrate's Court Act Cap 16 laid out procedures for conducting an arrest. Police – for it is mostly them to conduct the role of arrest – upon getting in contact with a suspect must identify themselves and state the reason for arrest.

Upon arrest, the suspect must be held in a gazetted place, and then, within 48 hours, produced in the court of law. A few exceptions, such as cases where a suspect turns violent and reasonable force may be used, were added. These are the exceptions, not the general rule.

These laws were written mostly for the State and its officials, who, in addition to everything else, train for years to play the role within the ambit of the law. No one expects criminals to follow the law. So, the message is clear: a State can choose to abduct people or to arrest them. More often than not, the Ugandan State does arrests in proper regard of all legal and other procedures. However, there are some cases, especially involving members of the National Unity Platform (NUP), where the State – just like happened in the 1970s, abducts Ugandan citizens.

Unfortunately, these are increasing – or perhaps because it is the information age – getting more reporting. So, the State may abduct or arrest citizens; the difference isn’t what Kulayigye says.

The writer is a lawyer with interest in governance.



