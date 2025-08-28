Geopolitics of water and land conflicts

In Uganda today, it is common for reports to emerge from northern Uganda and other regions about wealthy individuals or “foreign investors” seizing large areas of land, often displacing local communities and fencing off these lands for agricultural purposes. These alarming instances of land appropriation strike at the very heart of social stability in our nation, threatening to unravel the delicate fabric of political harmony. When ordinary people's livelihoods are destroyed, discontent festers. Take, for instance, the tragic emergence of Somali pirates. They didn't simply appear overnight, targeting large oil tankers with demands for exorbitant ransoms. No, their journey began as humble fishermen whose existence was upended. International trawlers, often from countries like China, invaded their waters, depleting fish stocks and leaving small-scale fishermen stranded without an income or a means to provide for their families.

In the face of this encroachment, these fishermen felt an urgent need to protect their heritage and livelihood. They resorted to arming themselves, attempting to ward off the invading fishing boats. What began as a desperate act of defence rapidly escalated into a full-blown crisis, where seizing vessels for ransom became a means of survival. This tragic transformation was born from a struggle against profound injustice; a fight that, while initially rooted in the need for protection, eventually morphed into actions that could be labelled as those of a terrorist organisation or organised crime syndicate. The cycle of desperation continues, highlighting the profound impact of foreign exploitation on local communities.

We have entered an era of global geopolitics in which foreign governments, such as those in China and Saudi Arabia, are funding their companies to seek fertile land abroad. Uganda, with its problematic land administration systems plagued by corruption, inefficiencies and willing political allies, has become an attractive target for these nations. As many countries face shortages of water and arable land to sustain their populations, this situation could lead to long-term instability if we do not improve our land administration.

If you have travelled and observed various places around the world, it becomes evident that Uganda is one of the few countries with vast stretches of fertile land that are very suitable for agriculture and an abundance of fresh water that could be a life line for big data centres as desired by foreign governments. Despite this, Ugandans have failed to improve agricultural productivity for the benefit of the local population. Uganda is estimated to have 740,000 US gallons (2,800 cubic meters) of renewable fresh water available per person per year. However, access to this water varies significantly across the country due to several factors. Many other countries have much less freshwater availability.

It is surprising that many popular foods available in our markets do not originate from Uganda. In fact, it is often cheaper to sell Tanzanian-grown onions in Uganda than those cultivated domestically. We live in an era where financial instruments like futures contracts allow water to be traded on stock markets.

No amount of weapon stockpiling by any future government will stop civil unrest that could arise from lost livelihoods when people have nothing to lose. I fear that, given the current global geopolitics and the ongoing struggle for land and water, Ugandans may confront their own version of Somali pirates or even worse in the years to come. It is only a matter of time.