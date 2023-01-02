Gifted children are national treasures

A video clip of a boy, the little pool magician, recently went viral on social media. This boy is so good that the opponent, an adult, has no chance at the black ball nor the chance to any of his red balls. The composure, positioning and game plan was exceptional. The talent was visible. The video in its self is a beauty to watch.

Amid the celebrations of those who recorded this video, experienced his special talent and or those that made a bet off his skills, my mind goes out to him and many others, especially talented children.

I have seen many like him but then where do these kids go? Are they given an opportunity to excel and earn from their special skills? Why do we lose them? Is there any way to support and promote them into professionals in their respective fields? What are we, as a society, not doing to help these special talents?

The questions raised create many hypotheses of what has become a trend in our contemporary Uganda. Companies look for these geniuses, exploit them as brand ambassadors, parade them on events and cameras, and make a lot of pledges that last the presence of cameras for a few months.

Some individuals posture as good Samaritans exploiting the temporary fame of these children. Politicians make these children political tools for cheap popularity and many government officials become moralist guards.

The child “should do this and not this” hence taking the centre stage of projects they never invented or helped to begin.

They present no genuine concern for protection, development and promotion of the special talents of these gifted children.

There are a number of shows such as “Little Big Shots” and competitions like “America has Got Talent” that have brought to light these gifted children. Truth be told, only a few of these geniuses get to such shows or even their stories told.

The movies industry has told some of their stories namely the story of the Chess Prodigy Children like 14-year-old Phiona Mutesi acted in the Queen of Katwe in 2016, 12-year-old Fresh acted in Fresh in1994 and a 7-year-old Josh Waitzkin acted in Search for Fisher in 1993. The examples are many.

While these are interesting stories, they highlight the special nature of these children and the needs required to handle their peculiar challenges. By default, children are a special interest group with numerous protections now codified in the law.

However, society has gone on to create consideration for special needs children, focusing on forms of disabilities. Some gifted children have some disabilities hence the intersection of gifted, children and special needs, according to the existing classification.

It should be noted that developed countries such as the US and the UK have developed systems to identify exceptional and gifted children but they also have developed particular programmes. They also have schools to enable gifted children’s development as these children are not just like any other.

In light of the above, we should avoid testing the speed of an ostrich in a lake and accord these children the care they need to navigate the day-to-day struggles.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development and the National Children Authority should first recognise the urgent need for provision of gifted children and effectively develop means on how to identify them.

While engaging the Ministry of Education and Sports, they should consider developing programmes for them; programmes and activities on awareness and sensitising the public about the existence of gifted children and how to enroll them.

The other intervention would be to set guidelines and standards for private or non-government actors in provision of educational support to the gifted children. In our society, we have many gifted children.

They might not be like other children but they are children, special and amazing. Their development should concern us all. They are national treasures.