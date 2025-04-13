Give Bobi a Nalubaale Medal

Today in 1963, the American film drama called Lilies of the Field was released. It was such a hit film that it is also noted for Sidney Poitier’s historic Academy Award win: he became the first African American to win an Oscar for best actor.

What a milestone, right? All around us, we are inundated with such citations as other countries celebrate the wins of their people.

It has gotten so much that week in, week out we hear that Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has broken a record or US basketballer LeBron James has scared up some fresh applause. T

he collective memory of those countries serves as a repository, reminding their people that what’s wrong with their countries can be remedied by what’s right with their countries. We could do the same here. Before we go into how, we must count our blessings. It’s a miracle Uganda is still here.

We were altered, if you will, by colonialism. And, thanks to neo-colonialism, our governments are animated by ventriloquism. In such a context, to celebrate any milestone would seem somewhat fanciful.

Yet if the little we do may amount to a lot, if given the chance. Then it follows that if we celebrate our little milestones, they could, perforce, amount to so many other things we should be grateful for or celebratory about. In politics, we must take inventory of our milestones. Indeed, we’ve had relative peace for many years, our Constitution is largely intact, and we have the institution of the vote.

True, many of these gains are not standing on the right side up. However, they are there, and their very presence can be used as a tipping point for more. All around the world, brass rings are being thrust into the arms of achievers in different countries.

The Nalubaale medal, awarded to civilian activists who have contributed to the political development of Uganda, is in step with such a trend. But how many regime opponents have ever won it? I have not seen Bobi Wine winning it.

Yet if Bobi was awarded such a medal, it would ring through the ages as Sidney Poitier’s award has. That’s because Poitier received an Academy Award from a racist Hollywood, which he perceived to be the enemy.

Similarly, if Bobi receives an award from those who he perceives as the enemy, it will carry the same subtext articulated by tolerance and mutual respect. Out of this, grows even more tolerance and mutual respect. Over 77 African Americans have won Oscars since Poitier broke the mould with his win.

And they have been winning in various categories, including best actor, best actress, best supporting actor, and best supporting actress, as well as special award.

If President Museveni’s government starts awarding its bitterest foes now, by 2031 (the year of transition, we are told) we would have normalised tolerance and respect amongst our political actors.

To be sure, Hollywood’s race problem is still a race problem. But a much smaller problem than it was when Poitier first picked up his Oscar.

So this tells us that great things can be achieved in the name of expectations too great. No Pax Americana or Russiana or any dabbling in Mandarin will save us from ourselves. So we must recognise that we are all part of something greater than ourselves: a Uganda on the rise.

You may be sceptical about this, which is well within your rights. But even in your scepticism, we discover a healthier way of questioning one another on our way to discovering the truth, milestone by milestone.

The writer is a professional copywriter.