Give courts power to empower parties

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat implied during the week that the politics of the National Unity Platform (NUP) are trapped inside Parliament’s gilded cage.

Speaking during an interview with NBS TV on Tuesday, Amuriat conceded that NUP enjoys ascendancy over other Opposition parties in Parliament. However, he added, NUP’s parliamentary primacy tends to pall outside the August House.

“The challenge for NUP is to provide leadership in and out of Parliament. I don’t see much of NUP out of Parliament,” Amuriat said.

“We (FDC) are the leading Opposition in the country as distinguished from the leading Opposition party in Parliament. We have structures in all villages in this country.”

Of course, it is to be expected that Amuriat would place FDC in a higher weight class than NUP in Uganda’s acronymic sweepstakes.

What was less expected, however, is that by Amuriat saying what he said; he would inadvertently weigh in on the age-old “official democracy” versus “democracy from below” debate.

To be sure, this debate was presupposed by Amuriat’s drawing a distinction between NUP’s parliamentary peak and extra-parliamentary trough.

Unfortunately, his words also ensure that his line of argument’s line of country cultivates a disparity between the two parties.

Yet, as American logician Noam Chomsky argues in his book The Common Good, no such disparity exists between parties whose activities have been formalised by politics akin to ours.

“The smart way to keep people passive and obedient is to strictly limit the spectrum of acceptable opinion, but allow very lively debate within that spectrum – even encourage the more critical and dissident views. That gives people the sense that there’s free thinking going on, while all the time the presuppositions of the system are being reinforced by the limits put on the range of the debate,” Chomsky writes.

Hence, NUP and FDC cannot be decoupled when it comes to the limits imposed on both parties by the spectrum of debate our system affords them.

To break out of these limitations, NUP and FDC would do well to look to the reformation of the judicial system.

In this sense, both parties could cast a reformist eye on the years before the Police Ordinance (Amendment) Act of 1965 was enacted to summarily stop any political assembly or procession.

This would take us back to the pre-independence years when there were provisions in the Police Ordinance which gave the police the power to apply for a permit from any magistrate to cancel any political assemblies or processions they deemed likely to lead to a breach of peace.

Back then, nonetheless, the organisers of such assemblies and processions were entitled to be heard in court before such permits of cancellation could be granted by the police.

The Judiciary thus played a crucial role in delimiting the spectrum of political activity.

The gulf between official democracy and “democracy from below” was thereby narrowed by its expansion to suit the accommodating nature of the spirit of the law.

Indeed, if the courts determine the political activities of all our parties, our parties will be able to avail themselves of a judicial reform which is more administrative than political in the way that legal norms cut across the political spectrum to create complementary channels of dissent or assent.

This complementarity would transform official democracy and “democracy from below” into twin avenues which arrive at the rendezvous of shared outcomes in the varying fight for democracy in Uganda.

All told, our politics must be conditioned by each party’s capacity to effect change. Not by a convergence of activity, but by a divergence of thinking.