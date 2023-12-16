Global Refugee Forum can impact refugee children

Statistics from the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) show that Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa, currently at more than 1.5 million. 81 percent are women and children. Nearly 40 percent are below the age of 12.

According to UNICEF, only a tenth of children between three and five years are enrolled in formal pre-primary education in Uganda. This is even worse in refugee-hosting districts because pre-primary schools are predominately privately-run and located in urban areas.

On December 13 and 14 2023, World leaders convened in Geneva, Switzerland at the Global Refugee Forum (GRF). Held after every four years, the forum is the largest international gathering on refugee related issues. It was intended to support the fulfillment of the global compact on refugees - a framework for more predictable and equitable responsibility sharing, recognising that a sustainable solution to refugee situations cannot be achieved without international cooperation.

Uganda was co-convener of the 2023 GRF, with Colombia, France, Japan, Jordan, and Niger, and was co-hosted by the Government of Switzerland and UNHCR. The 2023 forum presented opportunities for leaders and stakeholders to demonstrate their commitment to addressing the needs of refugee children like Grace.

Uganda is widely recognised for having the most progressive refugee policies in the world, as refugees can move freely, work, and access social services such as health and education just like its nationals. The Uganda government, through the respective line ministries, made significant commitments to be presented at the 2023 GRF.

These included managing and integrating infrastructure and services, specifically in health, education and water, aligned with the government requirements to create up to 300,000 viable economic opportunities for refugees and host communities by 2027 and provide opportunities to all refugees to access electronic conventional travel documents and birth certificates by 2027 to foster socio-economic rights and the rights of the child, among others.

However, with the rising number of refugees due to conflicts in neighbouring countries and the recent funding cuts for refugee interventions, there is increased pressure on social services and as a result, the conditions of women and children that are deteriorating with reduced access to quality services.

Evidence shows that investing in early childhood development (ECD) for disadvantaged children creates better education, health, social and economic outcomes that increase revenue and reduce the need for costly social spending. Households of these children need to be economically empowered so that they can sustainably provide care for the children. Uganda has made efforts in supporting education for refugees and has developed the Education Response Plan II for refugees and host communities. The plan puts into consideration early childhood development and targets to have a total of 86,855 refugee children of three to five years enrolled in early childhood development centres by June 2025.

However, it is estimated that currently, over 116,190 refugee children of the same age bracket have no access to early childhood development centres or pre-primary education, and this is highlighted in the Education Response plan II.

Interventions that use a two-generation approach – supporting both the children and their parents are more likely to produce a huge positive impact on the lives of children.

Government agencies, donors, humanitarian actors, and partners need to allocate more funds to early childhood development interventions so that children can have access to the right care and services in their early years, which can never be regained if missed.