Global spotlight on WHO to deliver enforceable pandemic commitments

As the World Health Organisation (WHO) heads into the final round of negotiations for a global Pandemic Agreement from November 4 to 15, there is a clear need for enforceable commitments that will make equitable health access a reality, not a hopeful aspiration.

The world has been here before. During the Covid-19 pandemic, low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) were left waiting for vaccines, essential medicines, and resources, underscoring the deeply entrenched inequalities that plague global health systems. If WHO and its member states allow another voluntary, non-binding framework to take shape, history will repeat itself.

For an agreement that intends to address global health security, accountability must be a foundational element. Article 11, which addresses technology transfer, is an especially critical element.

As it stands, the draft language allows for “mutually agreed terms” in transferring essential pandemic-related technology. Such a provision could empower wealthier countries or pharmaceutical giants to negotiate terms that limit access for LMICs.

Similarly, the financial provisions under Article 20 need strengthening. Voluntary contributions may work in times of peace, but in a global emergency, predictability and rapid access to resources are crucial.

Binding financial commitments from high-income nations are essential to prevent a repeat of the funding challenges that left many LMICs unable to secure sufficient health resources during Covid-19.True accountability requires independent monitoring and a clear mechanism for holding member states to their commitments, not just a reliance on goodwill.

Equitable global health access also depends on mandatory sharing of research and development outcomes, as outlined in Article 9. For LMICs to access vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments, research and development must be democratized, not restricted by exclusive, often high-cost agreements.

In its current form, the Pandemic Agreement’s R&D provisions offer no guarantee of access for LMICs, which could again find themselves waiting as others secure early supplies. Africans cannot wait for handouts in times of crisis, as was the case with Covid-19 and what is currently happening with insufficient access to vaccines in response to the Mpox outbreak. We must demand the tools, knowledge, and capacity to protect ourselves and ensure no country is left behind.”

The upcoming INB-12 negotiations represent a rare moment in global health governance—a chance to prioritize the needs of all nations, not just the wealthiest.

By moving beyond voluntary language and embracing enforceable standards, WHO and its member states can lay the groundwork for a pandemic response that truly serves every population. The Pandemic Agreement can and should be a blueprint for a fairer, more resilient world.