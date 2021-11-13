Prime

Go slow on our potholed  roads this festive season


By  Angella Nampewo

  • On this, as on other occasions, I went for the safe choice and all seemed to be well until about halfway into the journey when my safe option developed mechanical problems.

The unrelenting quest for safety may be my undoing one of these days. There is a transport company famed for its safety record and so when I travel on that route, they are my default choice. 

