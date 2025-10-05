God, witchcraft and money: Which works best for you?

The deadly attack on a church packed with worshippers in the US state of Michigan is something many Christians and Muslims — who believe that God cares for and protects people — cannot explain. On September 28, Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, rammed a truck into the church, killing four people after opening fire and setting the building ablaze.

At least eight people sustained injuries. Sanford, who came from the nearby city of Burton, was killed not by God but by law enforcement. The attack took place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, no less.

People who worship God believe he protects everyone, able to pull people out of harm’s way. But the Michigan attack demonstrates that he was not able to help — and it is just the tip of the iceberg. The number of people who have died in places of worship while worshipping God is impossible to ignore.

There are examples involving deadly attacks on places of worship or houses of worship collapsing on worshippers. This past July, three people sheltering in a Catholic church in Gaza City were killed in an Israeli strike.

In August, a gunman killed two children during Mass at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis. And the Associated Press reported that the Michigan assault was the latest of many shooting attacks on houses of worship in the US over the past 20 years.

Centuries before these attacks, people in houses of worship died in large numbers, and God did absolutely nothing to protect them. On November 1, 1755, which also happened to be All Saints' Day, a major Catholic holiday, an earthquake hit Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, and caused widespread death and destruction. A large part of the population was attending mass when the earthquake struck.

The churches, unable to withstand the seismic shock, collapsed, killing or injuring thousands of worshippers.

Estimates vary widely, but historians generally put the death toll of the 1755 Lisbon earthquake — and the fires and tsunami that followed — at between 30,000 and 50,000 people in Lisbon alone. These examples all raise one important question: Does God really care about people who worship him?

Worshippers give God credit for what they call the gift of life, but this credit appears to be misplaced if you reflect on life deeply. Consider this: Millions of people take statins, drugs used to reduce bad cholesterol, which triggers heart attacks and strokes — and much of this cholesterol is produced by the liver.

People can still have too much cholesterol even if they steer clear of fatty foods. Our much-vaunted immune system attacks the body's own tissues, damaging the joints in the hands and wrists in what healthcare professionals call rheumatoid arthritis.

This disease is one of the many diseases with no cure. Some people suffering from diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis blame witchcraft and consult witch doctors, hoping to find a cure. But as my last two articles have cogently argued, there is no evidence witchcraft does what people claim it does.

And this brings me to what I started with: God, witchcraft and money. Where should you place your trust? You cannot rely on God to warn you about an impending earthquake.

You cannot rely on God to protect people upon whom buildings razed by an earthquake are falling. No amount of witchcraft will warn you about cyclones, floods, earthquakes or hurricanes.

Witchcraft and witch doctors know absolutely nothing about natural disasters. By contrast, money is unfailingly reliable and can be trusted to fix many problems.

Money, for example, buys statins to reduce cholesterol that God, in his infinite wisdom, gives you knowing perfectly well it will kill you. You need money to rebuild houses of worship damaged by natural disasters or attacks God has the power to prevent.

Mr Musaazi Namiti is a journalist and former Al Jazeera digital editor in charge of the Africa desk