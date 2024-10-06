Goodbye, my friend Onapito Ekomoloit

We celebrate the life of a truly remarkable man—a devoted father and an outstanding leader—fondly known to us as Ona. His light shone brightly in so many ways, touching lives with his compassion, wisdom, and quiet strength. Though that light may have dimmed, its warmth will remain with us forever.

On behalf of my family, my colleagues at Kampala Associated Advocates, and those who had the privilege of working with him at Nile Breweries, I extend my deepest condolences. Onapito was not just a colleague or friend; he was family. He had a way of weaving himself into the hearts of those around him, leaving a lasting imprint through his laughter, kindness, and deep care for others.

When NRM eastern Uganda vice chairman Mike Mukula called me with the devastating news, my heart was broken. The shock, the disbelief—it was overwhelming. Nobody had prepared us for this moment, for the loss of someone so dear. Onapito was a man whose spirit touched people across Uganda—through his work in journalism, politics, corporate leadership, and most significantly, through his love for the community. His death leaves an emptiness in all of these spaces, but his legacy is etched in our hearts and will inspire generations to come. At 58, he lived a life rich in purpose and full of meaning. We all still needed him.

Onapito’s untimely demise once again forces us to reflect on our healthcare system. Too many of our loved ones are forced to seek treatment in Kenya, Turkey, India, South Africa, the USA, etc. when it is far too late and too costly. Cancer took away our dear brother, too soon. It is a reminder that we must urgently come up with interventions to remedy the situation.

Up to the mid-1970s, Mulago was one of the leading cancer research and treatment centres in the world. The prevailing environment in Uganda today, is simply right for this. I, therefore, thank the companies that have taken steps to provide health insurance and wellness programmes for their employees, but more must be done.

Former minister Daudi Migereko and I are in discussions with corporate companies and officials in the Ministry of Health to find ways to bring life-saving equipment like PET scans that can detect cancer in its early stages. This can give us all a fighting chance. We beg the Ministry of Finance to give these corporate companies assurance that such donations will be deductible from their tax obligations. This would enable Uganda to stand out as a centre of excellence in the region, in medical matters.

Born in the rural heart of Amuria, Onapito grew up facing life’s harshest realities, losing his parents at a tender age. Yet, even through adversity, he became stronger and more determined. We owe a debt of gratitude to the Amuria community for shaping him into the remarkable man we all came to admire and love.

Our paths crossed in 1998 when he was a vibrant, ambitious 32-year-old. We met in Parliament after he won a by-election to replace Gen Jeje Odongo. From the very first moment, I was struck by his humility, charm, and his unrelenting commitment to serve his people. Onapito’s work in Parliament was marked by eloquence and a sense of duty that earned him respect across party lines.

As chairperson of the Presidential and Foreign Affairs Committee, I had the privilege of working closely with Onapito, where his unwavering dedication was evident every day. Later, when he became press secretary to President Museveni, he continued to serve with distinction. His steady hand, calm demeanour, and sharp communication skills bridged the gap between government and the public.

After his successful political career, Onapito transitioned into the corporate world, where he found new avenues to make an impact. I will always be proud of our decision to appoint him as director of legal and corporate affairs at Nile Breweries. Later, he took on the role of chairman of the board after my retirement, serving with the same grace, intelligence, and vision that had always defined him.

One of Onapito’s proudest achievements at Nile Breweries was enhancing the work we had started in promoting Epuripur sorghum, a simple local crop that became central to the production of Eagle Lager and Eagle Extra. Through this initiative, Onapito and his team didn’t just brew beer; they brewed hope. They empowered farmers in Teso, Serere, and beyond, transforming a humble grain into a reliable source of income for thousands of families.

Onapito’s legacy at Nile Breweries went beyond business. He was passionate about community development and the power of sports to bring people together. But Onapito’s heart was not just in business or sports—it was in the people. His compassion, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to community development shone through in every project he touched.

One of his lasting gifts to us was his memoir, Tears & Triumph, which he published just a year before his death. It is hard to believe that this book, chronicling his journey from a small village in Teso to the heights of national prominence, was his parting gift to us. Through his words, he shared his triumphs, his struggles, and his heart.

Onapito was more than a friend to me—he was a brother. He was there for every important moment in my life, ready to lend a hand, a laugh, or even just his presence. Whether it was family gatherings or celebrations in my village of Kyakabunga, Onapito always made sure we had everything we needed—drinks, tents, and all the necessities, offered gratuitously on the house. That was the kind of man he was—generous, thoughtful, and always thinking of others.

Onapito and I shared more than our height. We shared a love for people, a love for service, and a deep sense of duty. He carried himself with such grace and dignity that it was impossible not to be drawn to him.

To Ona’s friends, his Teso community, his colleagues in the media and corporate world, the political class, and all Ugandans who had the honour of knowing him—I leave you with this: Life is a book with three pages.

The first page is birth, the last page is death, and the middle page is ours to write. My dear brother Ona, you filled your middle page with beauty, grace, and love.

Adios, amigo. Goodbye, my friend.

Iyeng ejok onac.

Mr Elly Karuhanga is one of the founding partners of Kampala Associated Advocates