Goodbye to Section 25 of the law

January 10, 2023 will be a memorable day for advocates of freedom of expression and other media as per Article 29 (1)(a) of the 1995 Constitution. Reading the judgement by Justice Kenneth Kakuru to the petition by Andrew Karamagi and Robert Shaka vs, Attorney General over Section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act No. 2 of 2011, draws only one relevant response; that there is “nothing useful to add”.

This judgement will form an important body of knowledge and reference for journalists and media scholars, as well as students of media law in Uganda and elsewhere.

Existing laws and policies, and how they affect media freedom and freedom of expression are critical indicators of media freedom among other measures. For the most part, people demand that journalists are above reproach, but forget that they must be provided with the tools with which to effectively perform what is arguably, an important role in society. The law, is part of the practical tools that define the environment within which journalism and communication happens. Citizens too, now play critical roles in communication and must be protected.

Some very important indicators have been developed over the years, from the perspective of media freedom assessment under the legal and regulatory framework.

Critical questions of assessment regarding legal and policy framework include, among others; whether the state respect regional and international standards on free press or freedom of the press; whether the Constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression, including freedom of the press and access to information; whether the government respect constitutional guarantees of the right to freedom of expression, particularly freedom of the press and access to information; and whether the media regulatory framework is transparent, independent and accountable. In answering these questions, it is often challenging to the extent that, one finds that the answers are affirmative, until scrutinised beyond the Constitution and purpose of legislation.

In broad terms, the state purports to respect these standards, by not only signing and ratifying important regional and international legal standards, but also domesticating a good number of them.

The state has not stopped there, the Constitution does not only guarantee the right to freedom of expression and of other media, in the popular Article 29 (1) (a), but also an entire Chapter Four of the Constitution is devoted to the protection of human rights in general. Still, it goes further, providing for freedom of access to information in Article 41, going even deeper, to enact a specific law on freedom of access to information, and doing so among the front-line states.

On the surface, in citing the laws and reading relevant provisions, one is tempted to believe, that Uganda is perhaps the safest country for journalists and other communicators. Every piece of legislation looks so innocent and good intentioned in its purpose, until you start to scrutinise the objects. Many of these laws, are characterised by vague and broad provisions open to abuse.

The purpose and effect of the law as Justice Kakuru used in determining the issues in the petition at hand, are often undermined by the motivation of the legislation. In the case of the Computer Misuse Act, including that of 2022, the motivation is far from protecting the public from harm. Many of these legislations are driven by fear, rather than reason for good measure.

One might think that this judgement lays good ground for challenging other offensive provisions of law to the enjoyment of freedom of expression and that of the press and other media, but that too, one must qualify, would depend on the people that will determine them.

As a result, many of the laws governing communication generally, fail the test of ‘the justness of the rules’ either in the manner in which they are applied or specific provisions that are applied unfairly. On top of the list remains the Computer Misuse Act, including of 2022.

Part of the tragedy though, is that public officials charged with protection of human rights and freedoms of expression may not understand their mandate or the weight of the responsibility they carry, given them by the Constitution and other laws.

It is not unusual, therefore, for a person whose responsibility is to ensure that our human rights are protected, is among the first to not see a problem with section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act of 2011. A more useful comment would have been, “nothing useful to add”. It is the reason, some positions must be publicly vetted.