Goodnight, Mary Karooro: Our last chat was heartbreaking...

Back in the old days, when men were still men, when rivers flowed downstream and lizards walked in twos... Back then, when the sun lingered longer on the horizon and the winds whispered secrets through ancient trees, our mothers had a businesslike approach to lunchtime. The rule was that lunch had to be prompt and, once served, you had to eat quickly. Reason? You might receive sad news about the passing of a loved one and lose all appetite. And at any rate, appetite or none, there would be no further eating at that point. It all came back to me last Monday. I woke up with no appetite. So, I skipped breakfast and went straight into an online meeting. I was absorbed in the meeting when my wife called. Three times. I couldn’t even take her call; I texted her to call me later.

Just then, a late lunch came in. Hungry, in fact, famished, I accepted the lunch. I was lifting the first fork-load to my mouth when my wife’s text came through: “Maria is gone.” I was astounded! That’s where all the eating – and the meeting – stopped. The only thing I ate that day was emergency medication for panic attacks. Former minister Mary Busingye Karooro Okurut was not a minister or some bigshot to me; she was a friend whom I have walked with closely for more than 25 years. My wife and I called her simply, ‘Maria’. There is no home I visited more than hers, and, outside my family, no person I saw or talked to more frequently. We worked on lots of projects together.

Before I got married, Maria feared I wouldn’t get a good girl; she even tried a bit of matchmaking. And when I wedded Allen, she found herself in a pickle: her boy (Max Sherurah, I think it was) was getting married on the same day. Maria, even with her busy schedule as a minister, divided her time between the two weddings and was extremely generous in her wedding support. There was, of course, a glaring anomaly here: she was very close to the President and the First Lady...and I was very close to Opposition leader Kizza Besigye. In between work spells, Maria spent lots of minutes extolling the virtues of the President and the First Lady, and trying, unsuccessfully, to convert me to the Museveni cause. I have met many important people in the ruling party, but none was as fiercely loyal and loving to the President as Maria.

While most deal with Mr Museveni with their heads, hobnobbing with him only for what they can cream off him, Maria went in with her heart – all of it. When I heard that the President had ordered an official burial, I was pained. The last message from Maria, a short while ago, reads: “You have to pray hard for my dream project. The star that brings a financial breakthrough seems to have bypassed me...” I called her and was like, “Maria, you gotta be kidding me! You, of all people, surely, should be able to easily access the President!” Her reply was hesitant...I could sense the agony in her heart. That girl was nursing a broken heart. She said nothing bad about the President, but I could sense she felt badly let down. Maria had put up a magnificent facility as you enter Bushenyi Town, a centre, inter alia, for skilling women.

The centre had taken off; women had started benefitting, but support was needed for it to reach the next level. It meant the world to Maria; she was desperate to gift a legacy to Bushenyi, and all she needed was, like most things in Uganda nowadays, to have the President press a button. Promises had been made, but not fulfilled – and it was killing Maria. So, the President did remember Maria after all...but much too late and, sadly, only by facilitating her dispatch to eternity. I am pained, not just because Maria is gone, but also because she deserved better, given her loyalty to her party and the First Family. Lesson: When, like Maria, you lose an election, you’re no longer useful. Most comforting for me is that Maria sought the Lord so much this year; I am certain she’s resting in His Everlasting Arms. Goodnight Maria; till we meet again.

Mr Tegulle is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda.



