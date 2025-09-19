Goods and Services tax is a milestone in India's journey

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), launched on July 1, 2017, is India's most significant indirect tax reform since India’s Independence. By unifying multiple central and state taxes, GST has created a common national market, simplified compliance, and improved transparency. Over the past eight years, it has evolved through rate rationalisation and digitalisation, becoming the backbone of India's indirect tax framework.

Prior to GST, India's indirect tax system was fragmented, with each state having its own tax rates and procedures, complicating trade and compliance. The concept of GST was proposed in 2000, leading to the 101st Constitutional Amendment Act in 2016, which paved the way for its implementation. On August 15, 2025, Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi announced Next-Generation GST reforms aimed at reducing the tax burden on citizens before the festival of lights, Diwali.

The 56th GST Council meeting, chaired by India’s Finance Minister ,Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, approved these reforms, focusing on improving the lives of common people and easing business operations. The reforms will benefit farmers, micro, small, and medium enterprises , women, youth, and middle-class families, while promoting long-term growth. Key changes include a simplified two-slab GST structure of 5 percent and 18 percent, replacing the previous 12 percent and 28 percent rates. This shift aims to enhance transparency and ease of compliance. A 40 percent tax on luxury goods which continues ensures fairness and revenue balance.

Registration and return filing processes have been simplified, and compliance costs reduced, particularly benefiting MSMEs and start-ups. Tax reductions on essentials and packaged foods from 18 percent or 28 percent to 5 percent or NIL will lower household costs. The GST cut on electronics like ACs and TVs from 28 percent to 18 percent boosts affordability and manufacturing. GST on cement is reduced from 28 percent to 18 percent, and construction materials from 12 percent to 5 percent, making housing more affordable and stimulating demand in real estate.

GST on small cars and two-wheelers is cut from 28 percent to 18 percent, improving compliance and supporting automotive manufacturing. Reductions in GST on tractors and agricultural machinery from 12 percent to 5 percent will lower costs for farmers and promote sustainable practices. GST on hotel stays up to Rupees 7,500 per day is reduced from 12 percent to 5 percent, making wellness services more accessible. GST on school stationery items is cut from 12 percent to 5 percent, and even to 0 percent on some items, reducing educational costs. Significant cuts on life-saving drugs and medical devices will enhance healthcare access and support domestic manufacturing. GST exemptions on individual life and health insurance premiums are reduced from 18 percent to 0 percent, expanding financial protection.

These reforms also include rationalisation of rates on household utilities and industrial inputs, ensuring GST is citizen-centric and aligned with India's growth ambitions. Why GST is a milestone? Unified 17 different taxes into one, eliminated cascading taxes, created a single national market. Simplified compliance and improved transparency. The adoption of a simplified GST structure and wide-ranging rate reductions marks a new chapter in India's tax journey. Effective from September 22, 2025, these reforms reaffirm India's commitment to a simpler, fairer, and growth-oriented GST framework, enhancing both the ease of living for citizens and the ease of doing business for enterprises.

H.E Upender Singh Rawat

High Commissioner of India to Uganda