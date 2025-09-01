Governance without ancestors: Why Africa still feels out of place

In the first two essays of this series, we explored a civilisational contradiction: Africa draws its moral and social grounding from ancestral memory, while global systems continue to prioritise descendancy, posterity, succession, and institutional legacy.

This paradox is often invisible, yet it shapes everything from how we mourn to how we lead. Nowhere is this more evident than in how African governance is experienced by both the governed and those in office. The postcolonial State was built on borrowed structures: constitutions, parliaments, elections, and legal frameworks. But the moral memory of governance, how authority is legitimised, and how leadership is interpreted, was never reconciled with those structures.

Precolonial Africa had governance systems that were relational and rooted in ancestry. From the clan-based stewardship of Buganda to the elder-led negotiations of Somali pastoralists to the matrilineal checks and balances among the Akan, leadership was understood as a duty to the living and the dead. Power was earned through ritual, proximity to land, and accountability to lineage.

Colonialism stripped these systems of legitimacy. The elders were disarmed. Chiefs were co-opted or replaced. The idea of law was exported, detached from its spiritual and ancestral logic. Independence may have restored African flags, but it did not restore ancestral governance.

The result is what we now live with: a civic structure that appears functional on paper but feels hollow in practice. African leaders are expected to perform within systems that speak nothing of ancestral duty. They are judged by global indicators, transparency, GDP growth, and election cycles, but within societies that still carry ancestral expectations.

Leaders today face a double burden. They must be modern administrators, fluent in policy and global diplomacy. But they are also expected to be providers, elders, protectors of lineage, and, at times, spiritual mediators. When they fail to reconcile these roles, they are labelled corrupt, populist, or out of touch. Yet often, what we are witnessing is not moral failure but structural dislocation.

Why does governance feel alien to so many citizens? Why is voter turnout low? Why does policy rarely translate into trust? Perhaps because the modern African state has divorced leadership from the very memory that once gave it meaning.

In this model, the ancestor has been exiled from the republic. So what would governance look like if it remembered the ancestors? Not in a theatrical or tokenistic way but in a framework that values moral continuity over imported bureaucracy. A system where leadership is judged by care for community, not just charisma or economic output. Where land is sacred because it carries the dead, not just because it generates income.

“Mandela’s leadership may have followed a constitutional script, but his final act, returning to the soil, honoured by his people, reminded us that he was also a son of the ancestors.”

Until Africa is allowed to articulate a governance model that respects both ancestral belonging and global relevance, it will continue to be trapped between expectation and estrangement, performing democracy while longing for deeper authority.

This concludes the Ancestral–Descendancy Paradox series. The question we began with still stands: “Can Africa become modern without becoming someone else?” Perhaps it can, but not without remembering who it was first. Ciao

The writer, Gertrude K. Othieno, is a critical political sociologist and alumna of the London School of Economics and Political Science | Email: [email protected]