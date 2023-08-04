Governing through systems or strong leadership?

Last week, I ended on this note: ‘The business of marshalling an efficient bureaucracy is tough, and assembling the human and technological resources to meet the tasks of serving the public requires very spirited and resolute leadership at the top.’

This raises several questions. First, is an efficient government only possible through systems that go beyond individual skills and values, or are systems only as good as the leadership presiding?

Second, and related, where do governing systems that deliver public goods come from? Or, if it is leadership that makes a difference, where does it come from? In other words, how and through what process do we arrive at efficient systems, and how does society get effective leadership?

These questions are rarely asked in debates on public management and governing in Africa. So much is often said about absence of systems and about how leadership failures are the problem, but not enough discussion goes into either questioning these assertions or explaining how systems and leadership are Africa’s problem.

There is a complex relationship between governmental systems and public leadership, between institutions and individuals. Systems and institutions are designed and produced by individuals within a societal context. Once in place, leadership or individuals managers of public affairs rely on established systems or institutions to execute their mandates and serve the public.

One of the puzzles in modern social science research is understanding how systems and institutions for public management emerge, what motivates otherwise self-interested individuals to design and direct systems that serve the public.

A few weeks back, I noted here the old and well-known argument about how the imperatives and demands of preparing for war compelled leaders to fashion functional states built around revenue collection to fund wars, to mobilise the public and succeed in battle. Either a society with its leadership worked innovatively, ruggedly to boot, to succeed in war or they were overrun by others better organised and more efficient. This is a natural selection and survival for the fittest argument. It is compelling, and has some important applicability to Uganda under President Yoweri Museveni, to which I return in a moment. But the argument has flaws. It is especially unable to explain how systems and institutions emerge without war because not all societies go through warfare experiences or, at a minimum, not in the same way or to similar magnitude.

Also, there is no inherent guarantee that systems and institutions created out of the crucible of war endure for the long term. In other words, war-time organising, efficiency and success is not assured to hold permanently.

Plus, it is not readily transferable to government as a whole. In fact, this appears to have been the case with President Museveni and his guerrilla rebel group, the National Resistance Army/Movement (NRA).

The current government came out of a nucleus of a successful rebel group, the NRA. We can argue about the finer details of what happened, whether luck and fortune played a role especially with the 1985 coup of the Okellos, but there is no doubt that Museveni and the NRA scored a decisive military victory in 1986. This victory was not an accidental, against a formidable government army of President Milton Obote, at least before fissures and divisions emerged following the mysterious death of army commander, Maj Gen David Oyite Ojok.

To succeed in war, the NRA had to demonstrate sound strategic leadership, organisational superiority and a system that rewarded excellence and punished incompetence. There have been reports, and there is evidence to back it up, of favouritism and even nepotistic practices in command positions and operational procedures of the NRA. But these appear to have been not too brazen and pervasive as to undermine performance and curtail efficiency.

It appears that even where the overall commander and rebel leader, Mr Museveni, favoured his kin and co-ethnics, he did so with attention to competence and performance, otherwise his rebel campaign could have faltered under the social malfeasance of favouritism disregard for meritocracy.

So the fulcrum of Museveni’s government in 1986 was military success and excelling at organising and exercising the means of violence. To master the use of violence can be a critical foundation for mustering how to manage public affairs, writ large.