Government should prioritise disaster prevention, not just responses

The unprecedented floods that have swept through eastern and northern Uganda are not merely a natural calamity; they are an urgent wake-up call exposing the fragile interplay between environmental degradation, inadequate infrastructure, and the neglect of vulnerable communities.

This latest deluge, triggered by River Manafwa bursting its banks after relentless rains, has displaced more than 7,000 people across six sub-counties in Butaleja District, including Himutu, Maiz‑Masa, Kachonga, Butaleja Town Council, and Nawanjofu.

Described by the district chairperson as “the biggest flood we have ever had in the history of Butaleja,” the waters have reached previously untouched areas, underscoring the scale of this disaster.

Homes, pit-latrines, schools, and vast swathes of gardens, with crops, including maize, rice, beans, potatoes, and cassava, have been submerged, posing a threat to food security, sanitation, and education.

The Butaleja–Mbale road remains cut off, paralysing local commerce and compelling costly detours through Abaka and Tororo.

Livelihoods lie in tatters while healthcare and education hang in the balance. This latest flood is neither isolated nor unforeseeable. For decades, Butaleja’s flat, low-lying terrain has served as a natural basin for water rushing down from Mount Elgon, intensified by deforestation and siltation.

Human activity such as cultivation right up to riverbanks, encroachment on wetlands, and aggressive agricultural practices, has exacerbated the flooding, reducing natural buffers and clogging river channels. Even the flood early-warning systems, installed in 2015, have fallen silent; maintenance has ceased since 2016, rendering communities ill-prepared.

Despite the disaster recurring year after year, the government's response has been slow and fragmented. Residents have appealed for embankments along River Manafwa, vital infrastructure that could mitigate future disasters, but the requests remain unmet.

Suggestions such as planting bamboo to stabilise soil and provide natural flood resistance show promise, but such solutions require scale, coordination, and funding.

The suffering in Butaleja cannot be viewed as mere misfortune. It is the consequence of environmental mismanagement, political inertia, and institutional failure. Thousands remain displaced, crops destroyed, classrooms flooded, and roads impassable, yet we continue to rely on reactive crises, rather than durable solutions.

But the solution exists in restoring wetlands, enforcing buffer zones, investing in early warning systems, building embankments, reviving river health, and developing resilient infrastructure. Disaster prevention is not optional; it is essential. It cannot wait for the next flood.