Govt mismanaged PR on news of Oulanyah’s death

The Right Honourable Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah, former Speaker of Parliament of Uganda, was buried yesterday. In his honour, the day was declared a public holiday by the Government of Uganda.

It is difficult to comment on the death of Oulanyah without the fear of raising passions. Indeed, the eulogies of Members of Parliament reflected those passions. Not to mention the general commentaries from the public on social media and the street.

But for me, I think the weak link in the management of Oulanyah’s death was with the government. Government’s failure to manage the PR surrounding the former Speaker’s death should be blamed for the loose talk on the street.

I hear the cost of the burial of the former Speaker was presented to Parliament as a motion seeking the approval of a debt (being far away, I am not sure about the veracity of this). So, for the public, it was like: We borrow money to bury the dead?

The second outrage was the engabana (breakdown of the expenditure) which looked curious. The most outrageous items on the expenditure list were money for Members of Parliament from Acholi region (from whence the dead Speaker hailed) and money allocated for the funeral service company.

Before what the street saw as an outrageous burial cost, there had been issues related to the cause of the death of the former Speaker. I had even chipped in my five cents piece of advice on the folly of ‘tribalising’ death and blaming death of senior officials on the State.

The fact the death of the former Speaker was formally and officially announced by the President, it was a clear indication that the management of Jacob Oulanya’s death was going to squarely be government business. And then the government offered to have a state funeral for the former Speaker. That is where and when government PR should have kicked in. But government PR deficiency allowed the street to run the show. Government was overwhelmed and was limited (or limited itself) in responding to outrageous remarks and comments from the street.

Whereas borrowing money (whatever amount) for a state funeral is a bit off beat, the whole import of a state funeral (and the declaration of a public holiday) lies in shutting government services in honour of a public holiday.

It is Mr Ssemuju Nganda, the Member of Parliament for the peri-urban constituency of Kiira Municipality who sort of captured the moment (and I paraphrase): the public focusing on the Shs1.7b Parliament passed for the burial was missing the point. The bigger point is the loss of revenue from government services and taxes associated with public holidays.

But who would articulate these issues to the street when government was near-mute? Which arm of the government was responsible for managing this? Was it the Executive or the Legislature? If it was the Executive, which department (ministry) was supposed to manage stuff?

Maybe we should not dwell much on government failure to manage public expectations (the core component of PR). May be we should just take some lessons that would be helpful in future.

My take away from all this is that Uganda Police Force should create a funeral service that would handle state funerals (the UPDF funeral service should limit itself to the military unless called upon).

And the procedure for managing state funerals should be laid down in a more black-and-white manner so that humanly passions do not impact on what is clearly official government business. May your soul rest in peace Jacob.