Prime

Govt should build a resilient education system

Durman Troy Matsiko

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

Funding for education often fluctuates in response to external shocks, as governments reprioritise investments

The spread of Covid-19 has sent shockwaves across the globe. The public health crisis, unprecedented in our lifetimes, has caused severe human suffering and loss of life. Education is one of the sectors that have been hit hardest with the most vulnerable suffering the most.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.