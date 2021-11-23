Govt should build a resilient education system

The spread of Covid-19 has sent shockwaves across the globe. The public health crisis, unprecedented in our lifetimes, has caused severe human suffering and loss of life. Education is one of the sectors that have been hit hardest with the most vulnerable suffering the most.

While students from privileged backgrounds, supported by their parents and eager to learn could find their way past closed school doors to alternative learning opportunities, those from disadvantaged backgrounds remained alienated when their schools shut down.

This crisis has exposed the many inadequacies and inequities in our education systems like access to computers and internet needed for online learning.

While the educational community has made concerted efforts to maintain learning continuity during this period, children and students have had to rely more on their own resources to continue learning remotely through the internet, television or radio.

Teachers also have had to adapt to new modes of delivering teaching, for which they may not have been trained. In particular, learners in the most marginalised groups, who don’t have access to digital learning resources or lack the resilience and engagement to learn on their own, are at risk of falling behind.

The Covid-19 pandemic has also had a severe impact on higher education as universities closed their premises and countries shut their borders in response to lockdown measures.

Although higher education institutions were quick to replace face-to-face lectures with online learning, these closures affected learning and examinations as well as the safety and legal status of international students in their host countries.

To remain relevant, universities will need to reinvent their learning environments so that digitalisation expands and complements student-teacher relationships.

However, the challenges do not end with the immediate crisis. In particular, spending on education may be compromised in the coming years.

As public funds are directed to health and social welfare, long-term public spending on education is at risk despite short-term stimulus packages in some countries.

Private funding will also become scarce as the economy weakens and unemployment rises.

At tertiary level, the decline in the international student mobility following travel restrictions is already reducing the funds available in countries where foreign students pay higher fees.

More widely, the lockdown has exacerbated inequality among workers. While teleworking is often an option for the most qualified, it is seldom possible for those with lower levels of education, many of whom have been on the front lines in the response to the pandemic, providing essential services to society.

All this has implications for education, which depends on tax money but which is also the key to tomorrow’s tax income.

Decisions concerning budget allocations to various sectors (including education, healthcare, national security and defence) depend on countries’ priorities and the prevalence of private provision of these services.

Education is an area in which all governments intervene to fund, direct or regulate the provision of services.

As there is no guarantee that markets will provide equitable access to educational opportunities, government funding of educational services is needed to ensure that education is not beyond the reach of some members of society.

However, government funding on education often fluctuates in response to external shocks, as governments reprioritise investments.

The slowdown of economic growth may affect the availability of public funding for education in many countries, as tax income declines and emergency funds are funneled into supporting increasing healthcare and welfare costs.

As we enter the Covid-19 recovery phase, it will be critical to reflect on the role of educational systems – and particularly vocational education – in fostering resilient societies.

Real change often takes place in deep crises, and this moment is not different. While this crisis has deeply disruptive implications, including for education, it does not have predetermined outcomes.

It will be the nature of our collective and systemic responses to these disruptions that will determine how we are affected by them.

In this sense, the pandemic is also a call to renew the commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals.

Ensuring that all young people have the opportunity to succeed at school and develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that will allow them to contribute to society is at the heart of the global agenda and education’s promise to our future society.

The current crisis has tested our ability to deal with large-scale disruptions. It is now up to us to build as its legacy a more resilient society.