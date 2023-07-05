Govt should create air route committee

In the pursuit of economic growth, nations around the world are increasingly recognising the pivotal role of air-route attraction strategies. These initiatives have the power to breathe new life into economies. Uganda, a nation teeming with untapped potential, must seize this opportunity to chart its course toward prosperity.

It is imperative for governments to understand that air-route attraction strategies cannot be left solely in the hands of airports. People fly to destinations, not to airports. While airports traditionally take charge and rightfully play a key part, they do not always apply a broader economic context of the country, and naturally, their revenue models prioritise passenger numbers over overall contribution to the local economy. But numbers are not always everything, the quality of numbers can produce better comparative economic benefits as has been achieved in some countries across the world. A collaborative approach, with strong government leadership at the helm, is, therefore, essential in creating a powerful route development campaign.

Air connectivity is the lifeblood of competitiveness for cities, regions, and countries. Uganda’s level of connectivity with key markets holds the key to unlocking its potential as one of the largest tourism markets on the African continent as was its potential to attract trade and investment. The advent of new-generation aircraft presents airlines across the world with a golden opportunity to establish new routes and serve previously underserved destinations or embrace innovative business models.

If Uganda is serious about developing new routes to connect the country, it is imperative that a dedicated route development project is formed with a focused team to drive it. Government leaders must bring together tourism authorities, investment-promotion institutions, airports, private-sector associations, and government agencies at local, regional, and national levels to achieve a common route development vision and present a compelling case to airlines and investors.

Ensuring all players, such as tour operators, hoteliers, airlines, airport service providers like passenger and cargo handlers, are aligned with the route development vision is crucial for success.

Also, government-led efforts must harness the power of data to target key markets and demographics for their own marketing campaigns. Additionally, this data can support airlines in forecasting demand, enabling them to make informed decisions and optimise flight schedules.

To fully capitalise on the potential of route development, Uganda must also engage and empower communities near tourist sites to, among others, provide authentic cultural experiences or eco-tourism initiatives.

Furthermore, it is essential to recognise the inter-connectedness of different visitor types and their impact on flight profitability and seasonality. An effective route development strategy should consider the diverse needs and preferences of various traveller segments, from leisure tourists to business travellers. It will inform pricing strategies, flight schedules, and marketing campaigns, ultimately leading to enhanced profitability and a thriving tourism sector.

Uganda must also confront a range of air transport risks, both global and local. From the challenges posed by pandemics like Covid-19 to more specific concerns such as Ebola outbreaks and politically driven issues like the draconian anti-gay laws, the government must address these risks head-on to provide a stable and secure environment for visitors and investors alike.

The country’s infrastructure challenges cannot be overlooked either. The absence of alternative airports in catchment areas close to the main airport poses a hindrance to airline expectations.

However, with strategic planning and investment, destinations like Jinja could emerge as focal points of entry for tourism traffic. By developing these alternative airports and improving their connectivity, Uganda can unlock new avenues for economic growth.

Uganda stands at a crossroads, poised to embark on a journey of economic transformation through strategic air access and route development. It is the collective responsibility of government, industry partners, and citizens to come together, charting a new course towards a prosperous and vibrant future for Uganda.