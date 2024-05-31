Govt should fulfill pledge to provide free sanitary pads

While campaigning in the Lango sub-region in 2015, President Museveni promised that if elected back to power, his government would provide school-going girls with sanitary pads. This and many other commitments have been made by the government of Uganda, but we are still yet to see all these happen on paper and in reality.

In the same year, the Ministry of Education and Sports sent out a circular to all districts, schools, and institutions on menstrual hygiene management in schools. As we speak, however, there remains a vast majority of girls in school having to skip classes when undergoing their menstrual period.

The education system still shies away from proper sex education including menstrual health due to cultural taboos surrounding the conversation that depict menstruation as dirty, shameful, and as something which should be hidden. Systems like these are detrimental since they lead girls to miss school and even drop out completely because of low attendance.

The Government Menstrual Hygiene Charter of 2015 is therefore simply words on paper and is pointless without actual implementation. There needs to be prioritization of menstrual health initiatives especially for girls in schools to help them acquire a full education at equal footing with their male peers.

Uganda is predominantly a young nation with over 56 percent of its population under the age of 18 and about half (48.7 percent) under the age of 10 with over 9 million adolescents making up a quarter of the population in Uganda. Yet for many, life is harsh due to poverty, early marriages, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence, and low participation in secondary education which make it difficult for young people to fulfill their potential. According to the Ministry of Education and Sports’ 2020 situation analysis study on menstrual health and hygiene management in Uganda, over 50 percent of women and girls are either stressed, worried, scared, or isolated during menstruation with only 15 percent receiving psychosocial support.

Under Article 33 of the 1995 Constitution of Uganda, the State commits itself to giving women equal status with men in the society; to provide the facilities and opportunities necessary to enhance the welfare of women to enable them to realize their full potential and advancement.

A review of the district development plans however revealed that Menstrual Health is not prioritized and therefore budgeted for. It is instead implied in different Programmes, thus making it lose the adequate attention it would deserve from sectors.

Under Article 21(4) of the said Constitution, the Parliament of Uganda is obligated to implement policies and programs aimed at addressing social, economic, educational, or other imbalances in society. The Government must therefore invest in menstrual health as it remains a neglected component that affects many girls and women, especially those still in school.

As Uganda joins the global community to observe the menstrual Hygiene Day which is commemorated every 28th Day of May, we continue to call upon the President and the Office of the First Lady to honour their pledge to distribute free sanitary pads to girls in schools to help alleviate the inequality perpetuated by period poverty in Uganda.

Failure to prioritize Menstrual Health as a human right has far-reaching negative impacts on the lives of young girls and women such as a restriction of their mobility, freedom and choices; affecting attendance and participation in school and community life; compromising their safety and causing stress and anxiety.