Govt should prioritise graduate midwives

Care provided by midwives who are educated and regulated, according to international professional standards, is defined as a core strategy for decreasing maternal mortality rates and improving reproductive, maternal, newborn child and adolescent health.

However, a shortage of professional midwives is detrimental to the need for universal access to high-quality care. This is especially a challenge in sub-Saharan African countries such as Uganda where the majority of midwives are certificate and diploma holders. These are midwives who are mainly trained to manage normal pregnancy, labour, postpartum care, and newborn care but not complications of pregnancy, labour, and newborn which are causes of maternal and newborn morbidity and mortality.

Additionally, the shortage of nurses and midwives is of primary concern. According to the 2019 Ministry of Health report, Uganda has a nurse/midwife to patient ratio of 6:100,000.

This exemplifies the general shortage of health workers in Uganda which is low compared to the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of 2.5:1,000.

Such a midwife-to-patient ratio shows that Uganda is far from the minimum requirement for meeting the predicted need for midwives within the health system, and far from reaching the Sustainable Development (SDG) 3 on health aiming at a maternal mortality rate of lower than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

However, scaling up midwifery care implies not only increasing the number of midwives but also customising evidence-based midwifery care to fit local conditions and necessities.

Historically, midwifery training in Uganda stopped at the diploma level. There was no career advancement opportunity for midwives who wished to attain a bachelor’s degree in midwifery. In fact, a diploma midwife had to first enrol for a diploma in nursing so as to become double trained. This meant that midwives who wished to advance in their profession lost track and diverted from their mainstream profession by becoming nurses at the bachelor’s level.

Midwifery training in Uganda at bachelor’s and master’s levels started around 2012-2013 at Gulu and Makerere universities. Since then, more universities like Aga Khan University, Mbarara University of Science and Technology (MUST), Clarke International University, Victoria University, and Mountains of the Moon University, among others, have emerged and started a work-study extension/top-up programme for Bachelor of Science in Midwifery.

Despite the educational reform in 2012-2013, the midwifery educational system still faces several challenges which include low academic levels among the tutors within the programmes and inadequate equipment in the skills laboratory. In practice, there are very few graduate midwives recognised and employed by the government of Uganda. This means that there is a lot of unutilized human resources of graduate midwives leaving the health care system struggling.

The government through the Ministry of Health, Health Service Commission and Ministry of Public Service should prioritise the high quality of reproductive, maternal, newborn child and adolescent health by employing more graduate midwives.

Government should also empower midwives by equipping them with adequate tools to perform their roles effectively.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education and Sports through the Health Education and Training department should add more effort to the supervision of training schools so as to employ and use midwifery tutors and clinical preceptors with the right qualifications