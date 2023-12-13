Grace Kirya a neighour, LCII and minister par excellence

If you read or watched William Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar, you most probably remember certain aspects of Mark Anthony’s epitaph to the slain Caesar.

“I come to bury Caesar not to praise him”, Mark Anthony began.

I will not borrow from Mark Anthony, for I do not come to bury Grace Kirya who is being laid to rest today . I come to celebrate him and thank God for the life that he gave him.

Those of you who do not come from Jinja may not know much about the man who lost the battle against Cancer early on Sunday morning.

Grace Kirya was one of those who were plunged into the deep end after President Amin declared what he termed as an economic war and expelled Asians descended from the Indian Sub-continent and all British protected persons.

His father, the late Mzee Joet Sospeter Kirya, took over the management of Blue Cat Bar along Clive Road East. It was from there that he was exposed to the world of business and soon opened up his own hardware shop along Main Street, Jinja.

That saw him engage in cross border trade, often travelling to Nairobi Kenya, from where most of the goods in the hardware were obtained during that time of scarcity. This trade gave him enormous financial power.

Grace was one of the first people to embrace Local Council politics. He soon elected to serve in various Local Council positions and rose to become the LCII of Jinja Central Division, a position that he held for a very long time.

During his time as an LCII Chairperson, it was quite commonplace to find him either overseeing the construction of drainages in the alleys (bikuubo), or the installation of bulbs and replacement of glasses and wires on the streetlights.

If the town center was well lit during his time it was because he was a practical man, one who led from the front. That perhaps explains why to many he was still known as Chairman, more than six years after he left that office.

As my immediate neighbor along Wako Close, he was one of the very first people to welcome me to Jinja and introduced me to a number of people.

Much later, he was appointed to the cabinet of Obwa Kyabazinga of Busoga, where he was named Minister for Kyabazinga Affairs and Personal Assistant to the Kyabazinga. It is partly true that he was appointed to those offices because he was an uncle to Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki.

He was a little brother to Kyabazinga Muloki’s mother, Ms Yunia Nakibande.

It would however not have been possible for him to hold those two offices for the duration that he did if he had not exhibited high degrees of trust and competence.

Finally, I would like to point out that I am because Grace Kirya was.

Whereas it is true that my late father, Osman Mohmud, was known to the family of the first Kyabazinga of Busoga, Ezekiel Tenhywa Waako and Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki as a person, my competences or attributes as a person were not known to Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki.

It was Grace who took me to Nakabango and introduced me to Kyabazinga. It was as a result of that introduction that I was named Minister for Trade in 2006 before being moved to head the economic monitoring docket.

I would like to believe that if I have risen to become second Deputy Katukiro of Obwa Kyabazinga Bwa Busoga, it was because of that foundation laid by him.

As Jinja and Busoga mourn the passing of this man, those of us who knew him will remember him for his humility.

Being a businessman, an LCII chairperson, and a Minister and Personal assistant of the Kyabazinga are not small stations in life. They come with a lot of economic and political power and connections. Yet he neither abused nor flouted his power. He carried the power that came with them lightly and respectfully. That cut him out as an exceptional being.