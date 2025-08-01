Graduation struggles of university students

In Uganda, the journey to higher education is not just academic, it's a generational struggle against poverty, inequality, and historical limitations. From Primary One to the gates of the university, students are carried by the sacrifices of their families. Parents give up land, delay personal dreams, and work tirelessly to support their children’s academic future. For most Ugandan households, university graduation is more than a celebration. It is a symbol of endurance, dignity, and hope. It is the bridge to transformation, not only for the student but for the entire household.

At the point where celebration should unfold, many students are instead met with confusion, injustice, and despair. Graduation delays caused by missing marks, administrative opacity, and last-minute financial demands are growing into a silent epidemic, and while these challenges appear administrative on the surface, they are deeply systemic, revealing a broken promise within Uganda’s higher education institutions and echoing similar struggles across the Global South.

When students join universities, they are welcomed with official ceremonies, inspiring mottos, and the institutional confidence that graduation is a guaranteed outcome if they meet their academic obligations. For several years, many do just that: they attend classes, submit coursework, and pass exams. However, as they begin the clearance process in anticipation of graduation, troubling patterns begin to emerge. Coursework marks inexplicably vanish from academic records. In some cases, students are notified just days before the graduation ceremony that they are ineligible to graduate due to so-called “system errors.” These are not isolated incidents. Across faculties and campuses, a pattern of administrative carelessness, manual record-keeping, and lack of digital accountability is robbing students of their futures.

Even students who submitted their final coursework and received confirmation from lecturers that they have been graded often discover shockingly that their marks have disappeared from the system. For many families, this isn’t just an academic inconvenience; it’s a devastating blow. Worse still are the sudden tuition balances presented to students who believed they had cleared all financial obligations. With just weeks to clear them before graduation, families, many already stretched to the financial edge are forced into further debt or face exclusion from graduation.

There is often no appeal process, no accountability, and no grace. This is more than administrative inefficiency; it is systemic injustice, it represents a gross institutional failure to protect the very individuals these universities exist to serve. It is ethically unacceptable and economically short-sighted. Graduation is not a clerical formality it is the climax of an entire household’s investment. To deny students that moment due to lost marks, manual recordkeeping, or abrupt financial traps is to undermine the very purpose of education.

While this article centres on Uganda, it echoes across borders, globally, the discourse on education has focused on increasing enrolment and access, especially in low- and middle-income countries. Yet, the completion of higher education and more specifically, the integrity of the graduation process remains an under-examined gap in education policy. The Ministry of Education and Sports, together with the National Council for Higher Education, must enforce clear national Graduation Assurance Policies. Final results should be published two months in advance, and transparent mechanisms must be put in place for appealing errors and negotiating financial concerns. No student should discover their academic fate from a noticeboard or finance window a week before graduation.

Universities must be reminded that their success is measured not by enrolment figures, but by how many students complete their journey with integrity, recognition, and on time. Academic institutions should be sanctuaries of justice, not factories of silent failure. A 2022 audit by Uganda’s National Council for Higher Education underscored the pressing need for fully integrated digital systems and strengthened accountability across university operations. Although initial steps have been taken, progress remains inconsistent and uncoordinated. No student, anywhere in the world, should have to fight for a graduation they have already earned.



