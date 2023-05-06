Graft, a byword for NRM rule

President Museveni recently said corrupt politicians and civil servants, who are found of soliciting bribes from investors and the business community, are in his proverbial crosshairs. And, ostensibly, his finger is on the trigger.

Speaking during this year’s International Labour Day celebrations at Namutumba District ceremonial grounds, the President said corruption and delays in decision-making were increasing the cost of business in his government.

“We have got two enemies which I am going to fight. These two are corrupt politicians and civil servants who delay decision-making. These are the ones who are disturbing investors by asking for bribes. These are the ones interfering with your future,” Museveni said.

As usual, Ugandans who know the nature of Museveni’s regime rolled their eyes while corrupt government officials applauded the President’s grandstanding as evidence that their long fingers will not be removed from the nation’s cookie jar.

This is because corruption is the mother’s milk of Mr Museveni’s regime, characterised by ineptitude and decrepitude at its very essence.

Mr Museveni seems to think that we should focus on ridding the nation of economic corruption, yet it is political corruption which is ruining the country.

Political corruption, it’s true, is a central feature of neo-patrimonial states whose kleptocratic tendencies are best exampled by the regimes of Ferdinand Marcos of the Philippines and Mobuti Sese Seko of the Democratic Republic of Congo, formerly Zaire; to name but two.

Arising out of political corruption, cronyism, nepotism, patronage and the misuse of power towards the repression of political opponents and general police brutality become the norm.

These characteristics set the tone for political engagement between political actors as regime survival is amplified through the silencing of the regime’s opponents.

In order for the state to sustain this state of affairs; bribes, baksheesh and boundless greed interpenetrate to inextricably entwine personal gain with public practice.

This is the reality of the NRM regime, whether the party accepts it as principle or rejects it through posture.

Hence, private and government business shall continue to be dead-legged until Mr Museveni walks his talk.

Furthermore, it is clear that his government seems to think that the economy can be righted without the politics of the nation being resolved in favour of doing things right, while doing right things.

Here, we should not forget what Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of independent Ghana, said when he declared: Seek ye first the political kingdom and all else shall be added unto you.

This means we must not seek better leaders, but instead struggle to become better followers. This way we get the better leaders we deserve on account of us having the attributes necessary to prosper. By this token, we must explore democratic forms which are not beholden to democracy but expressive of the material circumstances embedded in our diversity.

This, in detail, would mean strengthening all the arms of government in order for them to serve as the arsenal of Uganda’s plurality.

Thus the budget of State House, reportedly expended on costs to the tune of approximately Shs2.8 billion daily, would be spread across the Legislature, Judiciary and Executive in equal fashion.

This would remedy the delayed decision making Mr Museveni so histrionically decries. For increased resources spell increased options and thereby administrative efficiency when those options are equal to the challenges which they are supposed to address or redress.

As a consequence, the ills of a poor health system; traumas which attend academia in the shape of unpaid teachers and the upswell of police brutality due to a poorly motivated Force will be nullified by a tripartite bureaucracy as holy as any trinity.