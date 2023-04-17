Graft: A malignant cancer biting through to the future

Corruption continues to present as a malignant cancer in Uganda today, with reports indicating a chronic deterioration in regard to the cost it creates in society development.

In the first quarter of 2023, Uganda has grappled with unresolved corruption cases from the National Social Security Fund saga to Parish Development Model (PDM) cash saga, to Entebbe Airport extortion videos and testimonies as well as the on-going iron sheets scandal in the Office of the Prime Minister.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2022 published by Transparency International, Uganda scored 27 of 100, indicating a high level of perceived corruption. This placed Uganda at 142nd out of 180 countries and territories included in the index.

In the recent years, there have been several high-profile corruption scandals in Uganda, including allegations of corruption in the procurement of medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic, embezzlement of public funds, and mismanagement of public resources with no apparent prosecution of the perpetrators.

It is important to note that corruption is a complex and multifaceted issue, and measuring its extent and impact can be challenging. While statistics and indices provide a useful indicator, they may not capture the full extent of corruption and its impact on society.

Corruption is a significant challenge in Uganda, with detrimental impacts on various sectors of society. The recently published report by the African Union titled: “Stolen Futures: The Impact of Corruption on Children in Africa” highlights the impact of corruption on children in Africa, including in Uganda.

The report notes that corruption in Uganda has a particularly significant impact on children’s access to education. In the education sector, it has led to lack of resources and low quality education, particularly in rural areas.



The impact of corruption on children’s access to healthcare in Uganda has led to lack of resources and poor quality healthcare. Children are, therefore, unable to access essential healthcare services, such as vaccinations. And consequently, Uganda continues to lose its young people to preventable diseases and rugged service delivery systems.

The government must prioritise investment in education and ensure that all children have access to quality education. This includes investing in infrastructure, such as classrooms, textbooks, and teacher training, to improve the quality of education.

Additionally, the government should promote transparency in the education sector and hold those responsible for corruption accountable. We can no longer go from one corruption scandal to another with no one being held accountable for stealing taxpayers’ hard-earned money and taxes. Someone must pay the hefty price of stealing from an already struggling economy.

The government must prioritise investment in healthcare and ensure that all children have access to quality healthcare services. This includes investing in infrastructure, such as hospitals and clinics, and promoting transparency in the healthcare sector to hold those responsible for corruption accountable.

Additionally, government also needs to strengthen international cooperation and coordination to combat corruption. This includes working with international organisations and other countries to share best practices and coordinate efforts to combat corruption.

In conclusion, the urgent need to address corruption in Uganda should be premised on delivering a better future for our children.