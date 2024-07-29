Graft: Listen to the youth

July 23 will remain remarkable to Uganda’s history in many ways. It shall, for years to come, be celebrated as a day that reminded us of the timely and strong message the youth had for the political leaders of Ugandan. This heroic move resounds Chinua Achebe’s rhetoric in his novel, No Longer at Ease.

The impatient idealist says: “Give me a place to stand and I shall move the earth, but such a place does not exist. We all must stand on the earth itself and go with her at her pace.”

Youth countrywide mobilised to march to Parliament on this day, in the fight against corruption in this country. The message behind this valiant move was clear; it was the quest for economic liberty that corruption has often denied us as a nation. However, the underlying and perhaps crucial issues in this youth-led agenda are not to be ignored. With the recently concluded population census placing the current demographics of the youth at more than 70 percent, questions into the interests of this youth-driven agenda become more inevitable.

The March to Parliament demonstrations, when viewed from a bigger picture, articulate the concerns that affect a wider spectrum of the general populace. These are current public pressures epitomised by a single demographic and thus the urgent need for economic and policy reform. Such democratic gestures, i.e peaceful demonstrations, offer timely reminders to our political actors of their fundamental duty of public accountability. Where there is inadequate accountability and a default for its demand by the public, there is always a corresponding golden opportunity for governments and institutions such as Parliament to disregard their constitutional duties and mandate.

The honorary duty in holding governments to account, which is a preserved facet of the rule of law, and the respect for fundamental human rights, is undoubtedly a basis for good governance and generally promoting inclusivity across all demographics.

Unfortunately, an attempt to this duty of accountability and an all-inclusive governance model has been met with unconstitutional challenges. The disregard for fundamental human rights such as the unlawful arrests of peaceful demonstrators is one of the many examples that can be cited to justify that our government is far from innocent in its management of public affairs and good governance.

It remains a point of inquiry into the role of institutions such as the police, the Uganda Human Rights Commission, and the Judiciary towards the pursuit of this sacrosanct duty of holding government to account – especially through peaceful, lawful and democratic means possible such as peaceful demonstrations as guaranteed under our Constitution. It is, however, arguable, from current precedents, that such institutions have undermined the desirability of people-centredness through their operations by acutely divorcing themselves from the political and social realities of Ugandans.

The place of the youth and their capabilities in the pursuit of this governance duty has never been more definitive in Uganda’s recent history. The challenges encountered by the youth in this country are enormous across the tides, stretching from unemployment, which by far is the most pressing of all, to inadequate service delivery, which often causes a sense of distrust in our governance structures. These pains unceasingly become living realities, which in the face of possible loss, alternatives such as demonstrations become necessary.

The solutions to such governance deficiencies do not lie in frustrating these voices the more, but rather recommitting to principles of democratic governance with special emphasis on the promotion of the rule of law, respect of human rights and popular participation. This can undoubtedly address the problems unique to us as a country.