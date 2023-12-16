Great leaders invest in those they lead

Last week, we looked at how values-based leaders make the choice to focus on people over profits.

This week, let us look at practical ways that we can be great leaders who lead in a manner that they create other leaders and not just followers.

In the classic book The Seven Habits of Highly Effective People, Stephen Covey introduced us to a concept he referred to as an emotional bank. He defines it as an account we each maintain with those we relate with. It could be a spouse, a parent, a child or even an employee. Each time we intentionally and proactively do things that build trust in the relationship, we are making an investment into that account. Conversely, each time we act in ways that decrease trust then we are making withdrawals from that account.

Let us go through some ways we can build trust with those we lead so that we can have enough investments in the emotional accounts we maintain with them.

I strongly believe that the first way to make a deposit in an employee’s emotional account is to ensure that they are placed in the right role. Let us use an example of a football game. If a player showed up and told the coach that they are a good midfielder and can play the defensive and offensive role but because the immediate need is for a goalkeeper, they are forced to play that role.

Do you think they would bring good results in that game since this player has no skills to ensure that the ball never sees the back of the net? The same is true for when we hire people and not check to find out if their skills and experience match the personality required for a certain role.

The second way we can invest in people is by showing genuine interest in them through listening with the heart. It was Peter Drucker who said, “The most important thing in communication is to hear what is not being said”. I am learning that people are constantly communicating to us in ways they know best.

Another way we can show interest in people is to address them by their names. I have learnt this lesson late in life but for sure it is a great one. In his book 25 Ways to Win with People, John Maxwell shares that “a person’s name is their personal signboard to the world. It is their most intimate distinctive possession”. John then proceeds to share with us the SAVE Method to help us remember people’s names. S is saying their name three times in the conversation. A is ask them a question about their name, for example, how it is spelt. I usually ask what it means especially for African names. V is visualising the person’s prominent physical, or personality feature and E is ending the conversation by saying their name again.

I know that like many others, I feel valued when people give me credit when it is due. No one wants to be led by someone who asks them to do all the work and then take all the credit. In fact, I once read that it is a great idea to reward employees while the sweat is still on their brow by catching them while they are doing something good and recognising them for it.

The final point I will share is to invest in people, a leader needs to give opportunities for growth.

A quote from John that comes to mind is “a leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way”. Effective leaders know that they need to be serving other leaders as they grow. Good employees will always rise to the occasion, especially when they view a challenge as the leader believing in them.

In the next two weeks, we shall go through the seven principles in Joel Manby’s book Love Works. For reflection, let us consider some of the ways we can invest in those we lead so that we can build up the emotional banks we maintain with them.