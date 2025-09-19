Ralph Waldo Emerson, the 19th-century American essayist and philosopher, once said, “Great men exist that there may be greater men.” This powerful statement speaks to the nature of legacy, mentorship, and the continuous cycle of inspiration. Greatness is not a final destination, but a stepping stone. An invitation for others to rise even higher. This quote carries profound relevance, especially in a society where history, leadership, and resilience continue to shape the nation's future.

Uganda has had its share of great men and women. Individuals who have risen in times of struggle and hope, setting the foundation for future generations. From legends like Kabaka Muteesa I to Kabaka Mwanga who, despite the complexities of their reigns, stood at a turning point in Buganda’s history, to independence heroes like Benedicto Kiwanuka, Uganda’s story is one of pioneers who carved paths through colonialism and post-independence turmoil.

Yet, greatness is not just defined by political legacy. The likes of Prof Mahmood Mamdani, Justice Julia Sebutinde, and Dr Martin Aliker have distinguished themselves in academia, law, and diplomacy proving that excellence can be achieved in diverse fields. Their journeys have not just made them great in their own right; they have created platforms, institutions, and mindsets that enable others to become even greater. True greatness is not selfish. It does not end with one person. Instead, it seeks to inspire, uplift, and empower others to go further.

The purpose of remembering great individuals is not to idolise them endlessly but to inspire greater integrity, courage, and vision in today’s generation. Uganda’s history has not been without pain. Dictatorships, war, economic collapse, and social strife have scarred generations. Yet, from these struggles, great individuals have emerged not only to survive, but to transform the nation’s trajectory. The expectation is that current leaders should stand even taller for justice, inclusivity, and service to the people.

The Ugandan youth, who now form the majority of the population, need mentors whose greatness is not locked in isolation, but open to influence and guidance. And leverage the wisdom and networks of experienced leaders to create room for emerging voices in technology, politics, enterprise, education and civil society.

One of the most powerful tools to ensure that great men birth greater ones is education and, of course democracy. Uganda’s commitment to universal primary education, and later universal secondary education, is a step in this direction. While challenges remain the idea behind such policies reflects a national belief in nurturing potential.

It is important, however, to move beyond individual greatness and think systemically. For Uganda to realise Emerson’s vision, we must build institutions and cultures that enable more people to thrive. This means strengthening the rule of law, encouraging democratic participation, investing in science and technology, and promoting equity in access to opportunities, especially for women and marginalised communities. Only then can the greatness of one generation become the norm for the next. Uganda cannot afford a culture where the success of one comes at the expense of many. True greatness creates pathways, not barriers. It democratises excellence.

Ralph Waldo Emerson’s words, “Great men exist that there may be greater men,” challenge Uganda to reframe how we view leadership, legacy, and nation-building. In every field from politics and business to education and the arts the great Ugandans of today must ask: How are we enabling those who come after us to be greater? If Uganda can answer this question with honesty and action, then it will not only honour its past, it will secure a brighter, bolder future.

*The writer, Brian Ssenoga Kimuli, is a journalist and public health professional.



