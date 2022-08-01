Hail Norbert Mao, the genius

I have been a teacher for the last 35 years. I have taught hundreds of students in secondary schools and at Makerere University, College of Education and External Studies. If a student collecting data for educational research asked me for the list of 10 brilliant students I taught, whose levels of ability and intelligence defy belief, I would vote for Norbert Mao.

I taught Mr Mao at Namilyango College between 1985 and 1987. I do accept that he is very intelligent, with extraordinary analytical skills and a master of intellectual debate, who does not lose his sense of humour even when verbally assaulted or challenged.

Mr Mao becomes great because he excelled in his studies, became an elected leader at various levels and has made life-changing decisions while many of his contemporaries are consumed by political lamentation and self-pity.

I steadfastly assert that Mr Mao possesses the qualities of a genius. He is brilliant, inquisitive, analytical and a good listener. He has an innate talent for thought about problems and concepts in a dynamic way and did not accept information and facts from teachers on face value.

Mr Mao would regularly challenge teachers with ideas and questions as we taught him A-Level literature. I observed him critically in class during lessons and outside. Mr Mao would go overboard for his level. I was surprised to find that Mr Mao was widely read and knowledgeable in classics, politics, and philosophy. He pursued his studies in an almost obsessive manner, beyond what other students could do. When the Uganda National Examinations Boards (Uneb) released the Senior Six Examination results, his performance was superbly excellent and was among the best in the country.

When I taught Senior Six class of 1987 the novel Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler, which exposed the Stalinist Moscow show trials of late 1930s, I was surprised that in class discussion, the boy could ably make comparative cross references to the totalitarian regimes of Mao Zedong in China, Kim Il Sung in North Korea and Fidel Castro Ruz in Cuba.

When it came to leadership qualities, Mr Mao understood right from his student days that he would rather be the first in the village than being second in Rome. With his oratory skills and charisma, nobody could defeat him when he campaigned to be a head prefect in Namilyango College. I still remember his brilliant dazzling speeches during the campaign among students and I believe, he must have applied the same oratory skills to successfully campaign and become the guild president of Makerere University, the chairperson of Gulu District, leader of the Democratic Party (DP) and a presidential candidate.

I last met Mao about 15 years ago, but the Mr Mao promise never left my mind as he marched forward. His dream was vindicated when he was elected MP in Gulu and chairperson of Gulu District, responsibilities he discharged with distinction and later on, president general of DP. With the inevitable aging of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), the fading of its original movement cadres and the emergence of the corrupt and incompetent bazzukulu (grandchildren) actors, President Museveni could not ignore a man of Mr Mao’s competency, charisma and ability. Mr Mao is right to join the government because as years pass by, and being an intelligent leader of a party in slumber, he must have understood that he is coming to the end of his political tether.

With President Museveni’s recent magnanimity of appointing him a full Cabinet minister, we are waiting for his Great Leap Forward. I do believe the Mao dream marches on.