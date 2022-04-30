Handsome Mutooro’s tweet and the autocracy eating up Uganda

Handsome Mutooro is not a heavy hitter on Twitter, but he fired off a tweet that everyone who cares about the future of Uganda’s politics should reflect on deeply.

The tweet was about the birthday party for a man Ugandans now believe is trying to lay the groundwork for becoming their next president. It is early days, and it is not clear if he will succeed, but there are good take-aways from the tweet.

Handsome Mutooro said that, to ensure fairness, Robert Kyagulanyi, the leader of the National Unity Platform, arguably the leading Opposition political party in Uganda, should be allowed to freely celebrate his birthday in a place of his choosing in Kampala.

Mr Kyagulanyi should also organise a birthday marathon, Handsome Mutooro said, and ask anyone interested to take part. He does not have to provide transport for anyone, to hand out T-shirts or to buy food. All he needs is permission from the police to organise the birthday party and the marathon. Handsome Mutooro said that if this were to happen, Mr Kyagulanyi’s birthday party would have people in wheelchairs in attendance — and there would be thousands making donations to make the party a success.

It is hard to disagree with Handsome Mutooro. Mr Kyagulanyi is popular. The regime knows this perfectly well, which is why its security forces cannot allow him to do what the 48-year-old soldier has done.

Herein lies the problem with our politics and the current leadership. The leadership pretends we have democratic rule and that people are free to do what they want, yet all existing evidence points to autocracy.

Ugandans know the person they want to be their next president, and I think birthday parties can show us which individuals excite the masses.

If, for example, we allow Mr Kyagulanyi, Dr Kizza Besigye and the soldier to organise their birthday parties freely next year, we will be able to see the person who holds real interest for Ugandans. The person who is able to attract crowds without paying them is obviously the people’s potential leader, not the one trying to capitalise on privilege.

Handsome Mutooro’s tweet points to unfairness, which will spill over into election campaigns. Mr Kyagulanyi and the soldier are both Ugandans, but the soldier can hold his birthday party in Kampala and invite anyone without anyone in the corridors of power making noise about it. Mr Kyagulanyi can only hold his birthday party at his house in Magere, Wakiso District.

We have to remember that police did not issue any statement stopping the soldier’s birthday party. They did not arrest anyone at the party. Had Mr Kyagulanyi organised his birthday party as publicly as the soldier did — with fanfare — police would have used tear gas and live bullets.

In 2031, it is rumoured, the soldier may run for president. If he does, will things be any different? Will he deliver? It is Labour Day today, but many young Ugandans do not have jobs and live in poverty. When the soldier spoke about their plight, he said the solution is sport and music. I laughed.

The regime, which is propped up by security forces, will still be around in 2031 and will be doing everything in its power to foist a presidential candidate on Ugandans.

None of this would be of concern if we had a truly independent Electoral Commission that organises free and fair elections. Sadly, our Electoral Commission, just like security forces, is doing the regime’s bidding. It looks like we are going from autocracy Part I to autocracy Part II.

Mr Namiti is a journalist and former