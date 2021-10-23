Happy belated 62nd birthday Gen Muntu

By Robert Mugabe More by this Author

Dear Gen Mugisha Muntu,

Permit me, albeit belatedly, to congratulate you upon turning 62. I am compelled to do this, almost three weeks after D-day, because of the significance of the attributes that embody your leadership at this time in our nation’s history. Your leadership has and continues to inspire a nation that is laden with corrupt, inept and self-centred leaders, across the political spectrum.

At a time like this, I remember the deep political discussions we had in September 2011, a month to your 53rd birthday. I sat beside you on a plane en route to Nairobi, for a meeting of all political parties in East Africa.

In your innate mentorship posture, you shared with me something that has remained indelible on my political thought. You stated that acquiring political power should never be an end in itself, but rather, a means to an end.



You corroborated this statement by citing the example of the National Resistance Army (NRA), when it captured power in 1986. You said many of your colleagues after capturing power were hit by the ‘arrivalism’ syndrome. To them, capturing power was the end that they yearned for, in the five-year struggle. Yet for you and a few others, capturing power was marking the beginning of another long and hectic journey of transforming society.

You have consistently hammered this point. It now defines your political outlook. In you, therefore, we believe, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) and the people of Uganda have some of the most valuable virtues our country requires for its transformation. You are consistent, humble, honest, disciplined and remarkably courageous. Most importantly, you are acutely aware that as a human being, you are mortal, fallible and prone to making mistakes.



That is why, you have always emphasized the need to organise and build institutions as checks to human excesses and remedies to our country’s leadership malaise. In this regard, you have been unequivocal about the need to organise the country for the post-Museveni era so as to avoid the anarchic situation that befell the Libyans and Egyptians after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi and Hosni Mubarak, respectively.

We celebrate your unshakeable commitment to the ideals that carry the potential for transforming our beloved nation – justice, fairness, inclusiveness, equality, etc. You fought in the bush for these ideals and even after sustaining a bullet injury in your chest, you didn’t relent. When you took over government, you served, but when the ideals you fought for, were being abused, you opted out. Since then, you have continued to pursue the ideals you nearly laid down your life for, from the rugged landscape of Opposition politics.

We rejoice in your leadership insights and noble attributes. As you begin your journey of the 62nd birthday, we pray to the Almighty God to grant you good health, wisdom and more blessings so that you may be the bridge that connects our turbulent past with a new, peaceful, united and democratic nation. Indeed, a new dawn for our beautiful and resource endowed nation is beckoning.

However, for that transition to happen and have the desired impact, namely, changing the material conditions of the people of Uganda, will require visionary, resolute and focused leadership from men and women with impeccable integrity. Certainly, this calibre of leaders is in acute shortage in our nation today.

But we are confident that, if by God’s grace, you ascend to the highest office in the land, your leadership will set the example needed to rid our country of the cancerous ills barring our nation from achieving socio-economic and political transformation.

The writer is a politician, trainer and writer

