Happy International Women’s Day 

On Wednesday, March 8, Uganda, Africa and the world will celebrate International Women’s Day with pomp and ceremony. The national celebrations will take place at Kaaro Secondary School, Kiruhura District. The theme for International Women’s Day 2023 is, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.”

The theme for Women’s Day is aligned to the theme of the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, namely, “Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls”. The Commission will meet from March 6 to 17.

International Women’s Day was celebrated for the first time in 1911, in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. In 1913 it was agreed that March 8 be designated as a day to mark the big event. The UN celebrated International Women’s Day for the first time in 1975.

Since then, March 8 was designated to celebrate annually and globally the social, economic and political achievements of women. The UN will this year recognise and celebrate women and girls who are championing the advancement of transformative technology and digital education.

International Women’s Day 2023 will explore the impact of the digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities; spotlight the importance of protecting the rights of women and girls in digital spaces and address online and ICT-facilitated gender-based violence.

A gender responsive approach to innovation, technology and digital education can increase awareness of women and girls about their rights and civic engagement. Advancements in digital technology offer immense opportunities to address development and humanitarian challenges and achieve relevant Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

The 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action adopted unanimously by the 4th World Conference on Women identified 12 key areas where urgent action was required to ensure greater equality and opportunities for women and men as well as girls and boys.

These 12 key sectors can be used as a yardstick to assess whether progress has been made by UN Member States to achieve the objectives and goals agreed upon by the international community for the benefit of women.

The Beijing Platform provides concrete ways for countries to effect real change for women and girls and, in this regard, UN Women works with governments and various stakeholders. The 12 critical areas Beijing Platform flagged are as follows: Women and poverty; education and training of women; women and health; violence against women; women and armed conflict; women and the economy; women in power and decision-making; institutional mechanism for the advancement of women; human rights of women; women and the media; women and the environment and the girl child.

In many of the above sectors the record of Uganda, Kenya, Burundi, DR Congo, South Sudan and most African countries leaves a lot to be desired. In the East African Community (EAC), Rwanda and Tanzania have done relatively well.

The first female president in Eastern Africa is Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania who has in a short time proved to be a distinguished, effective and promising national leader and a smart team player at regional level. I congratulate President Hassan for a job well done. There is, however, a lot of room for improvement by all member states of the EAC.